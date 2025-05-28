'Sign in with ChatGPT' could be OpenAI's answer to Google sign in: Details

OpenAI is set to go head-to-head with Google as it is exploring ways for users to sign in to third-party applications with their ChatGPT account. Google has been letting users sign in with their Google accounts into third-party applications for years, and now the ChatGPT maker is planning to enter the market with the same aspiration.

According to an OpenAI web page, developers who want to integrate this service into their apps may record their interest by filling out a form.

What is the reasoning behind OpenAI doing this?

As per a report by TechCrunch, ChatGPT has grown into one of the world’s largest consumer applications, with around 600 million monthly active users. Building on this reach, OpenAI is exploring new consumer-facing areas like online shopping, social platforms, and personal technology.

A possible “Sign in with ChatGPT” feature could position the company to compete with major tech firms like Apple, Google, and Microsoft by offering a streamlined way to access third-party services.

OpenAI launched Sign in with ChatGPT’s preview

Earlier this month, OpenAI launched a preview of the “Sign in with ChatGPT” experience for developers in Codex CLI, the company’s open-source AI coding tool for terminals. The feature allowed developers to connect their ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro accounts to their API accounts. OpenAI offered Plus users $5 in API credits to sign in with ChatGPT, and Pro users $50 in API credits.