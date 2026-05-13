Gemini Intelligence may push apps into Android's background: Explained

Google has outlined a major shift in how Android is expected to function going forward. At its Android Show: I/O Edition event, the company introduced what it calls “Gemini Intelligence,” positioning it as a system-level layer that sits above apps and begins to handle tasks on behalf of the user.

Instead of users navigating across apps, copying information, and manually completing actions, the system is now being designed to interpret intent and execute tasks directly. Google itself described this as a transition from an operating system to an “intelligence system.”

This raises a larger question: if the system can act across apps, and even beyond them, does the role of apps begin to shrink?

From apps to actions For most of its existence, Android has been built around apps. Every task, from booking a cab, ordering food, to sending a message, requires opening a specific app and navigating its interface. Gemini Intelligence attempts to change that model. The new system is designed to handle multi-step tasks across apps. During the demo, Google showed examples such as finding items in Gmail and adding them to a shopping cart, or booking tickets and services without manually switching between apps. ALSO READ: Google previews Gemini Intelligence, AI upgrades and Googlebook: Highlights Essentially, the system uses context — what is on screen, what is in your emails, what you just searched — to decide what actions to take. In practical terms, this reduces the need to think in terms of apps. Instead, users describe what they want, and the system figures out where and how to execute it.

One of the more important shifts comes from how Gemini works with Chrome. Google confirmed that automation is not limited to installed apps. If a required service is not available as an app, Gemini can perform the same task on the web through Chrome. This includes actions like booking appointments, updating details or finding products. This effectively removes the dependency on having a specific app installed. This is where the idea of an app-less layer becomes more tangible. If the system can interact with both apps and websites in the same way, the distinction between them becomes less relevant to the user.

This is also not limited to just phones, Google is taking Gemini Intelligence across the Android ecosystem, from smartphones and smartwatches to Android Auto in cars and the newly introduced Googlebook platform. This lets the system take context from one device and use it to perform a task on the other. Attempt to revamp the home screen Gemini Intelligence introduces early versions of what Google calls generative UI. Instead of fixed app layouts, the interface can now be created dynamically based on what the user needs. One example is “Create My Widget,” where users can generate custom widgets just by describing what they want. This means you do not have to go and manually open the weather and health app separately, if you can simply create a homescreen widget that presents you with required data from both at a glance.

Over time, this can reduce reliance on traditional app interfaces and replace them with contextual surfaces. Even basic tasks are being absorbed into the system Another layer of this shift is visible in smaller features such as autofill and voice to text: Instead of manually entering details or switching apps to find information, the system can pull relevant data from across the device and fill forms automatically. ALSO READ: Samsung rolls out One UI 9 Beta to Galaxy S26 series in India this week Features like “Rambler” do not generate text from voice input in real-time. Rather, it lets the user complete what they want to say, analyses the intent and also takes into account the changes in mid sentences before writing it down.

While these changes may sound incremental, together they can reduce the number of times a user needs to actively interact with apps. So, is this the beginning of an app-less OS? While Google is trying to reduce user’s reliance on apps within the Android ecosystem, apps are still very much part of the system. Most actions previewed, still rely on existing apps or services in the background. However, the direction is changing. Instead of apps being the primary way to interact with a phone, Gemini Intelligence is pushing it to the backend. Essentially, the system is trying to make apps something the system uses, rather than something the user directly engages with.