Samsung, OnePlus phones to get AirDrop-compatible Quick Share: Check models

At The Android Show 2026, Google announced that Android’s Quick Share feature with AirDrop compatibility will expand to more smartphones later this year. The feature enables supported Android devices to send files directly to iPhones, iPads, and Macs without relying on third-party apps or cable transfers. Additionally, Google said it is introducing QR code generation option in Quick Share to allow file sharing with iOS through the cloud. Google also highlighted that Quick Share will soon be integrated into apps, including WhatsApp.

AirDrop-compatible Quick Share

Previously available on a limited number of devices, Google has now confirmed that support is coming to smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor later this year.

Devices currently supported

Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Google Pixel 10 series

Google Pixel 9 series

Google Pixel 8a

Oppo Find X9 series

Oppo Find N6

Vivo X300 Ultra

Coming soon

Samsung: Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z TriFold

Oppo: Find X8 series

OnePlus: OnePlus 15

Honor: Magic V6 and Magic8 Pro

Quick Share with AirDrop support: What is changing?

Google said supported Android phones will now be able to transfer files directly to iPhones, iPads, and Macs in a way similar to how AirDrop works within Apple’s ecosystem. The feature creates a direct peer-to-peer connection between devices and does not require an internet connection.

For Android phones that do not support the direct interoperability feature, Google is also rolling out QR-code-based sharing through Quick Share. This system allows Android users to generate a QR code that lets iPhone users receive files through iCloud-based transfers. The feature is beginning to roll out to all Android phones and is expected to become widely available within the next month.

Quick Share to expand into apps

According to a report by Android Authority, Google said it wants to make AirDrop-compatible Quick Share available on as many devices as possible, even if some phones lack the required hardware support.

Speaking during a media briefing, Google’s Dieter Bohn explained that Quick Share functionality will also be integrated into WhatsApp. This means users without native AirDrop-compatible Quick Share support will still be able to transfer files locally through WhatsApp without uploading them to the internet first.

Bohn reportedly said the goal is to make local file sharing simpler and more widely accessible across devices. He added that users should be able to send files directly between phones without relying on cloud transfers, calling it “an obvious thing that should just work in 2026.”

The company confirmed that files shared through Quick Share integrations in apps will remain compatible with native Quick Share on Android, ChromeOS, and Windows devices.

ALSO READ: Google previews Gemini Intelligence, AI upgrades and Googlebook: Highlights Google further revealed that support will expand beyond WhatsApp to more third-party apps in the coming months, although it has not yet disclosed which apps will receive the feature next.

Brands to support the feature

Google said the interoperability feature is expanding beyond select devices to several Android brands this year. Confirmed brands include:

Samsung

Oppo

OnePlus

Vivo

Xiaomi

Honor

Earlier, UK-based smartphone brand Nothing also confirmed that it is working on bringing the feature to its devices. Among chipmakers, Qualcomm has previously stated that Android phones powered by Snapdragon processors will gain support for Apple-compatible file sharing in the future.

Behind the scenes

According to a previous report, Google was preparing for a wider rollout of the feature.

Instead of keeping the interoperability function tied to Pixel-exclusive system software, Google reportedly converted the Quick Share extension into a standalone APK listed on the Play Store.

ALSO READ: Anthropic in talks with investors to raise $30 bn at $900 bn valuation This move suggested that AirDrop interoperability was being treated as a broader Quick Share capability rather than a feature limited to Pixel devices.

How the feature works

Google explained that the system uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to establish a direct connection between Android and Apple devices. According to the company, the transfer process is entirely peer-to-peer.

“This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared,” Google previously said.

To use the feature, Apple users need to enable the “Everyone for 10 minutes” option in AirDrop settings on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.