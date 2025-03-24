Apple iPhone 17: 5 major changes expected from 'Pro models' in the series

The next-generation iPhone series is expected to introduce significant upgrades beyond the usual annual Apple Silicon refresh and iOS update. The Pro models in the anticipated iPhone 17 line-up are likely to undergo a major redesign, both in terms of internal hardware and external appearance. Below are the key changes expected for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: What to expect

Design and construction

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple may shift away from the titanium frame design used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Instead, this year's Pro models could feature a new "part-aluminium, part-glass" construction.

Additionally, Apple is expected to revamp the rear camera module with a raised rectangular glass section extending across the top of the device. This design change could reposition the flash and LiDAR sensor to the right side while retaining the existing triangular triple-camera arrangement.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to introduce an improved anti-reflective coating on the display. This enhancement aims to reduce glare and improve resistance to scratches.

Apple Silicon and performance upgrade

Also Read

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be powered by the next-generation A19 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) new 3nm process. This chip is anticipated to deliver improved performance and efficiency over the A18 Pro, which debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro models. Additionally, Apple is expected to increase RAM capacity to better support Apple Intelligence features and on-device AI processing.

To enhance thermal management, Apple is reportedly making internal design modifications across the iPhone 17 line-up. The Pro models, in particular, may include a vapour chamber cooling system for improved heat dissipation.

Apple is also expected to introduce its in-house Wi-Fi 7 chip with the iPhone 17 series, potentially replacing the Broadcom chip used in current-generation models.

Camera upgrade

Significant improvements are expected in the camera system of the iPhone 17 Pro models. The telephoto camera is rumoured to feature a 48MP sensor, a notable upgrade from the 12MP sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Additionally, the front-facing camera is expected to feature a new 24MP sensor, doubling the resolution of the existing 12MP front camera.

iOS 19

According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning a significant software revamp with its next major iOS release. Reportedly codenamed "Luck," iOS 19 is expected to adopt design elements from visionOS, the operating system powering the Vision Pro headset. This update may introduce refreshed app icons, a more streamlined navigation experience, and improved consistency across Apple devices. Additionally, new Apple Intelligence features could be integrated into the operating system.

Bigger battery

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be slightly thicker than their predecessors, which could allow for a larger battery capacity.