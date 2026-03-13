Gemini in Google Maps now lets you ask complex questions, get 3D navigation

Google has introduced new artificial intelligence features in Google Maps powered by its Gemini models, allowing users to ask more detailed and contextual questions directly within the app. According to the company, the update introduces a new conversational feature called Ask Maps, designed to help users search for places, plan trips and get recommendations using natural language queries. Additionally, navigation in Google Maps is shifting to a 3D view that Google calls Immersive Navigation. However, this feature is currently limited to the US.

Gemini-powered ‘Ask Maps’ feature

Google said the new Ask Maps feature allows users to ask complex, real-world questions that previously required multiple searches or manually browsing reviews. For example, users can ask questions such as where to charge a phone nearby without having to wait for coffee in a long line, or whether there are public tennis courts with lights available at night.

According to Google, Ask Maps uses the company’s Gemini models together with real-time mapping data to generate responses. The results appear alongside a customised map that shows relevant places and options based on the query.

Google said the system analyses information from more than 300 million places listed in Maps, including reviews and contributions from a community of over 500 million contributors, to generate recommendations and travel suggestions.

Contextual and personalised search

Google said Ask Maps can respond to longer and more contextual questions, such as planning a road trip with recommended stops along a route. The company added that responses can be personalised based on a user’s activity within Maps, including places they have searched for or saved.

For example, if a user asks for restaurant suggestions for a group meeting in the evening, Maps may take into account previously saved preferences, such as dietary choices, when suggesting locations.

Once a place is selected, users can take actions directly within the app, such as booking restaurant reservations, saving locations to a list, sharing them with friends or starting navigation.

According to Google, Ask Maps has begun rolling out in India and the US for Android and iOS devices, with desktop availability planned for a later date.

Navigation update with Gemini models

Alongside Ask Maps, Google has also announced an update to the navigation experience in Google Maps. The company said the new Immersive Navigation system introduces redesigned visuals and more detailed route guidance.

According to Google, the updated navigation interface moves beyond the traditional 2D map view and introduces a more detailed 3D visual representation of the surroundings. The map now shows buildings, overpasses and terrain along the route, with transparent building visuals and smart zoom features designed to help users see upcoming turns, lanes and intersections more clearly.

The updated navigation system also highlights details such as lanes, crosswalks, traffic lights and stop signs, and provides expanded route previews along with revised voice navigation instructions. Google said the feature uses its Gemini models to analyse data from sources such as Street View imagery and aerial photos to generate a more accurate view of the road environment.

According to Google, Immersive Navigation is rolling out first in the US and will expand over the coming months to supported Android and iOS devices, as well as systems such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and vehicles with built-in Google software.