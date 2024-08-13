Pixel Buds Pro 2 to be powered by Tensor A1 chip for audio, ANC: Report

Ahead of the “Made by Google” launch event scheduled for August 13, more details about Google ’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been leaked. Previous leaks suggested that Google is introducing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in new colours, with possible design changes that include wing tips, while retaining the same case. It was also indicated that the launch of the earbuds might be delayed until September and that they could be priced higher than the Pixel Buds Pro.

According to a post on X, spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be powered by the first Tensor audio chip. The Tensor A1 chip will reportedly enable twice the Active Noise Cancellation. For context, the Pixel Buds Pro were powered by a custom Google chip without the Tensor branding. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The post also mentions that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will seamlessly connect with Pixel phones, tablets, and watches. This might refer to Fast Pair and the multi-device feature offered by the Buds Pro.

The battery life of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might be reduced to 8 hours from the 11 hours offered by the Buds Pro. Similarly, the battery life of the case might be shortened to 30 hours, down from the previous 31 hours. The post also mentions conversation detection as one of the expected features.

9to5Google also reports that, according to a retail source, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might feature a twist-to-adjust stabiliser wing and a new feature in the Pixel Buds app to track the volume of audio being played.