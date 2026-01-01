Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro and more devices to 'vintage' list: What it means

Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete products, adding the iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 to its vintage category. The update also includes a handful of other devices that have now crossed the five-year mark since they were last sold.

According to Apple’s support documentation, products are classified as “vintage” once five years have passed since their final retail sale. Devices move to the “obsolete” category after seven years, at which point Apple typically stops offering hardware service and replacement parts.

New additions to Apple’s vintage list

The latest update adds the following devices to Apple’s vintage list:

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple Watch Series 5

13-inch MacBook Air (2020, Intel)

iPad Air (3rd generation, cellular model)

iPhone 8 Plus (128GB variant) ALSO READ | Apple hints at major Fitness+ update coming in 2026: What to expect Among these, the iPhone 11 Pro stands out, as it is still eligible for the latest iOS updates and remains one of the oldest iPhones capable of running iOS 26. What the “vintage” label means Apple considers a product vintage once it has been discontinued for more than five years but less than seven years. During this period, devices may still be eligible for repairs, but only if parts are available. Availability can vary by region, and service is no longer guaranteed.

Once a product crosses the seven-year mark, it becomes classified as obsolete. At that point, Apple generally stops offering hardware repairs and replacement parts altogether. ALSO READ | Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods There is a limited exception for Mac laptops, which may continue to receive battery-only repairs for up to 10 years from the date they were last sold, depending on part availability. Why this matters Being added to the vintage list does not mean a device will stop working or lose software support immediately. However, it does signal the beginning of the end of official service options. For iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 users, this means repairs are still possible for now, but long-term support is nearing its end.