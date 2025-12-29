Monday, December 29, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods

During the Apple Days Sale, Vijay Sales is offering bank offers and trade-in bonuses on a range of Apple devices, including iPhone 17 Pro series models, the MacBook Pro with M5 chip, and more

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vijay Sales is back with another edition of its Apple Days sale, bringing a mix of discounts for select bank cards and trade-in bonus offers on Apple’s lineup, ranging from iPhones and MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats products. Customers can receive bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on select online and in-store trade-ins. During this sale, Apple iPhone 17 Air can be purchased at Rs 90,900, iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip at Rs 89,990, and MacBook Air with M4 chip at Rs 79,990. The offers will remain valid until January 4, 2026.
 
 
Additionally, the retailer is sweetening the deal through its MyVS loyalty programme, under which shoppers earn reward points on both online and offline purchases, with each point carrying a redemption value of Rs 1. 

Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights

iPhones

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 138,490
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 134,490
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000

iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 125,490
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 121,490
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000

iPhone Air (256 GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 94,900
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 90,900
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000

iPhone 17 (256 GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 82,900 
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 (in-store only)
  • Effective price: Rs 78,900 (in-store only)
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000

iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 69,490 
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 64,490
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000

iPhone 16 (128 GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 60,990 
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 57,990
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000

iPhone 16E (128 GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 50,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 46,990
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000

iPhone 15 (128 GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 51,490
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 49,490
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPads

iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip

  • Sale price: Rs 119,490
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 116,490

iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip

  • Sale price: Rs 92,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 89,990

iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip

  • Sale price: Rs 72,290
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 69,290

iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip

  • Sale price: Rs 54,490
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 51,490

iPad 11th Gen (A16)

  • Sale price: Rs 32,190
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 30,190

MacBook

MacBook Pro with M5 Chip

  • Sale price: Rs 157,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 152,990
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000

MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15-inch)

  • Sale price: Rs 112,490
  • Bank discount: Rs 10,000
  • Effective price: Rs 102,490
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000

MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13-inch)

  • Sale price: Rs 89,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 10,000
  • Effective price: Rs 79,990
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series Ultra 3

Sale price: Rs 81,990

Bank discount: Rs 3,000
Effective price: Rs 78,990
Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000
 

Apple Watch Series 11

  • Sale price: Rs 43,490
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,500
  • Effective price: Rs 40,990
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000

Apple Watch Series SE (3rd Gen)

  • Sale price: Rs 23,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 21,990

AirPods

AirPods 4

  • Sale price: Rs 11,790
  • Bank discount: Rs 1,000
  • Effective price: Rs 10,790

AirPods 4 with ANC

  • Sale price: Rs 16,490
  • Bank discount: Rs 1,500
  • Effective price: Rs 14,990

AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)

  • Sale price: Rs 23,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 21,990
Topics : Apple Apple iPad Pro Apple MacBook Pro iPhone

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

