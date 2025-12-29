Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods

Vijay Sales is back with another edition of its Apple Days sale, bringing a mix of discounts for select bank cards and trade-in bonus offers on Apple’s lineup, ranging from iPhones and MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats products. Customers can receive bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on select online and in-store trade-ins. During this sale, Apple iPhone 17 Air can be purchased at Rs 90,900, iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip at Rs 89,990, and MacBook Air with M4 chip at Rs 79,990. The offers will remain valid until January 4, 2026.
Additionally, the retailer is sweetening the deal through its MyVS loyalty programme, under which shoppers earn reward points on both online and offline purchases, with each point carrying a redemption value of Rs 1.
Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights
iPhones
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 138,490
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 134,490
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 125,490
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 121,490
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone Air (256 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 94,900
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 90,900
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 17 (256 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 82,900
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 (in-store only)
- Effective price: Rs 78,900 (in-store only)
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 69,490
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 64,490
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 16 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 60,990
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 57,990
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 16E (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 50,990
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 46,990
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 15 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 51,490
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 49,490
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPads
iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip
- Sale price: Rs 119,490
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 116,490
iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip
- Sale price: Rs 92,990
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 89,990
iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip
- Sale price: Rs 72,290
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 69,290
iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip
- Sale price: Rs 54,490
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 51,490
iPad 11th Gen (A16)
- Sale price: Rs 32,190
- Bank discount: Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 30,190
MacBook
MacBook Pro with M5 Chip
- Sale price: Rs 157,990
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 152,990
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15-inch)
- Sale price: Rs 112,490
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 102,490
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13-inch)
- Sale price: Rs 89,990
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 79,990
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series Ultra 3
Sale price: Rs 81,990
Also Read
Bank discount: Rs 3,000
Effective price: Rs 78,990
Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000
Apple Watch Series 11
- Sale price: Rs 43,490
- Bank discount: Rs 2,500
- Effective price: Rs 40,990
- Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000
Apple Watch Series SE (3rd Gen)
- Sale price: Rs 23,990
- Bank discount: Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 21,990
AirPods
AirPods 4
- Sale price: Rs 11,790
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000
- Effective price: Rs 10,790
AirPods 4 with ANC
- Sale price: Rs 16,490
- Bank discount: Rs 1,500
- Effective price: Rs 14,990
AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)
- Sale price: Rs 23,990
- Bank discount: Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 21,990