Apple's AI health coach shelved, few features may arrive as updates: Report

Apple has shelved its plans to launch an AI-powered virtual health coach internally known as Project Mulberry, according to a report by 9To5Mac citing Bloomberg. Instead of introducing the service as a standalone offering, Apple is now expected to release some of its planned features individually within the Health app, following leadership changes across its health and artificial intelligence teams.

“Apple is scaling back plans for a long-anticipated AI-powered virtual health coach,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported. “It’s no longer launching the service — dubbed Mulberry — and will instead launch some of the features as individual enhancements to the Health app over time.”

Although "Project Mulberry" will no longer launch as a unified service, Bloomberg reports that Apple is continuing work on several capabilities originally planned for the initiative. These features are expected to arrive incrementally as Health app updates. Among them is a feature that would use the iPhone's camera to analyse how a person walks, along with an AI chatbot designed to answer health-related questions. The chatbot reportedly relies on Apple's internal "World Knowledge Answers" system, which is positioned as a competitor to AI-powered search tools such as Google's Gemini and Perplexity.