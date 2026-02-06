BGMI redeem codes released on Feb 6: How to win Labyrinth Scale M24
Krafton India has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes for BGMI on February 6. Players can redeem these codes until February 28, 2026. One of today's codes might grant you Labyrinth Scale M24 finishAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes dated February 6, releasing 59 official codes for players. These codes can be used to unlock various in-game cosmetic rewards, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other items, with the Labyrinth Scale M24 weapon finish among the available rewards.
The company has stated that all redemptions must be completed only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. Krafton also warned that any codes obtained from unofficial sources or redeemed using unauthorised means will not be considered valid.
BGMI official redeem codes
- IHZCZVHUJDJBX7S5
- IHZDZGK7URCBAJFN
- IHZEZNMMWDCE9M4N
- IHZFZDMHH9X3GWCQ
- IHZGZ7JGM5NXTADU
- IHZHZA8865EBUEED
- IHZIZ55UQP5QA5W7
- IHZJZ6RW85N5MEBM
- IHZKZQHRDCKUAUPP
- IHZLZ7X6XUJ4K7SV
- IHZMZWKPJB4SU987
- IHZNZPEXPVFSP4BK
- IHZOZ9XWN336G4JD
- IHZPZEHWNCQRR88S
- IHZQZXTNFVEF8ST8
- IHZRZ5B4TGJAVJ75
- IHZVZKX7R6DMPMQA
- IHZTZXWUTGJSDUA5
- IHZUZ93FPQ335E83
- IHZBAZVX8P8W55QE
- IHZBBZQTA5AAM9S5
- IHZBCZ9KFNJ7PCQD
- IHZBDZJ7R8C4HDN9
- IHZBEZUX7T9X9Q7V
- IHZBFZ8JC5SU6S8J
- IHZBGZXDNUCXNTPC
- IHZBHZGG5W4K3NGJ
- IHZBIZC7VQRKD8EN
- IHZBJZ38NWT8FT3V
- IHZBKZG3PPF9N3AF
- IHZBLZSTG364NR5N
- IHZBMZUW88SEUBNQ
- IHZBNZH538XCSH5A
- IHZBOZEPHDNKNVPJ
- IHZBPZJJQA3KG4FX
- IHZBQZTCHK6GF6H9
- IHZBRZE5VBN68X3M
- IHZBVZTV9PXWEHWN
- IHZBTZX5J46GKD8C
- IHZBUZ7DCVVT3995
- IHZCAZTCGAM6STBT
- IHZCBZ6GXSA5HERD
- IHZCCZ9E6KHAJ9AN
- IHZCDZ7VG8VH383J
- IHZCEZ5A8RXND7DM
- IHZCFZHDC4KRQH63
- IHZCGZ8P5ETCQVTD
- IHZCHZ3NXJUG4PJ7
- IHZCIZ68J5CGKSFE
- IHZCJZM9T5NXD993
- IHZCKZ9TV5EKBCFC
- IHZCLZETK8KJMDAW
- IHZCMZ8G9R3GJFSX
- IHZCNZ4S6RSC54VV
- IHZCOZNM7JGPEB8F
- IHZCPZER4FFKMA4X
- IHZCQZMBE6SMBVUT
- IHZCRZWDU4JK4NH7
- IHZCVZKUEQDDQWVC
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.