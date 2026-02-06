Meta AI's Vibes video feed may soon get separate smartphone app: Details

Meta is testing a standalone app for its Vibes feed, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. Launched in September last year, Vibes lets users create and share AI-generated short videos inside the Meta AI app, along with browsing a feed made up entirely of AI-created content. The feed resembles TikTok or Instagram Reels, but instead of user-recorded clips, every video is created or remixed using Meta’s AI tools.

Meta’s Vibes app: Details

Vibes has so far been available only inside the Meta AI app. According to the report, Meta is exploring whether the feature can work as an independent app. The move would likely put Vibes in more direct competition with OpenAI’s Sora, which offers AI video creation and a social feed focused on AI-generated videos.

Meta said the decision follows early usage trends seen within the Meta AI app. In a statement shared with TechCrunch, the company said it has seen growing interest in AI-generated video creation and sharing, and that a separate app could offer a more focused space for this type of content. Meta reportedly added that it plans to expand the app further based on user feedback.

The report stated that Meta did not share exact usage numbers but noted that engagement with Meta AI has grown since launch. According to the report, this suggests there may be enough interest to support Vibes as a separate app instead of keeping it within Meta AI.

Vibes allows users to generate videos from scratch or remix existing AI-generated videos found in their feed. Before posting, users can edit visuals, add music, and adjust styles. Finished videos can be shared directly on the Vibes feed, sent to others via direct messages, or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels.

Meta said sharing is becoming a key part of how Vibes is used, with many AI-generated videos being sent directly to friends, similar to how users interact with Instagram Reels.

The test comes as Meta looks more broadly at monetising its AI products. The company recently confirmed to TechCrunch that it is exploring premium subscriptions across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and that AI features could be part of those plans. Although Vibes has been free so far, Meta reportedly plans to test a subscription-based model. Under this approach, users would likely get limited access to video creation tools for free, with a subscription option to unlock additional AI video creation each month. These subscription tests are expected to roll out in the coming months.