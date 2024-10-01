Apple has continued to add fineness to its second-generation AirPods Pro, with features related to hearing aid the most recent added to them. However, the third-generation model may be in the works and it could bring significant upgrades. Expected to launch in 2025, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 could build on the health-related features that Apple recently introduced in the second-generation model. However, it could be Apple’s first audio product to incorporate Apple Intelligence. Apple AirPods Pro 3: What to expect Design Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The current generation of AirPods Pro features a design similar to the original AirPods Pro, which launched in 2019. Despite this, Apple is not expected to make any radical changes in terms of build and form factor, apart from minor refinements. However, with some anticipated hardware additions, Apple may modify the internals to accommodate new components.

Features and Apple Intelligence

Some of the anticipated hardware additions include a built-in camera on the AirPods Pro 3. Earlier, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to equip the new version of AirPods Pro with built-in cameras, which would enable visual understanding of the environment for Apple Intelligence. With built-in cameras and Apple Intelligence, the AirPods Pro 3 could offer real-time assistance regarding physical objects to the wearer. If true, this feature could be similar to Apple’s new Visual Intelligence capability showcased at the iPhone 16 series launch event.

To power Apple Intelligence, Apple might equip the AirPods Pro 3 with a new H3 chip, which could enable other advanced features, such as additional health functionalities.

Health features

The AirPods Pro 3 is likely to inherit all the new hearing assistance features that Apple recently rolled out in the AirPods Pro 2. However, Apple may have more innovations in store for the next Pro model.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple could introduce a new temperature sensor in an AirPods model to provide more accurate body temperature measurements. This sensor might work alongside other health sensors in an Apple Watch to enhance health tracking.

Audio features

The current generation AirPods Pro already offers many exclusive audio features not available on other AirPods models. Instead of adding entirely new features, Apple is expected to focus on improving existing ones, including noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency.