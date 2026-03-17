Apple classifies two more iPhones as 'obsolete' products: Check models here

Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete products, adding the iPhone 5 and the 8GB variant of the iPhone 4 to the obsolete category. Devices placed in this category are generally no longer eligible for hardware repairs or replacement parts through Apple.

The iPhone 5 was introduced in 2012 and discontinued in 2013 following the launch of the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c. The device was added to Apple’s vintage products list in 2018, after which repairs became limited depending on the availability of parts. With its move to the obsolete category, Apple will no longer provide service or repair components for the device.

ALSO READ: Apple launches AirPods Max 2 with H2 chip, AI features: Price, availability The iPhone 5 was notable for introducing a number of design changes at the time, including a taller 4-inch display, LTE connectivity and the Lightning port that replaced Apple’s earlier charging connector. Apple has also classified the 8GB iPhone 4 as obsolete. The model was introduced in 2011 and discontinued in 2013. Devices Apple added to vintage and obsolete lists in 2026 Earlier this year, Apple updated its vintage and obsolete product lists by adding several devices to the vintage category. The following products were added to the vintage list in January 2026:

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple Watch Series 5

13-inch MacBook Air (2020, Intel)

iPad Air (3rd generation, cellular model)

iPhone 8 Plus (128GB variant) Among these, the iPhone 11 Pro remains eligible for the latest iOS updates and is currently one of the oldest iPhones capable of running iOS 26. What getting added to the list means Apple classifies products as vintage once five years have passed since they were last sold through Apple’s retail channels. During this stage, Apple Stores and authorised service providers may still offer repairs, but only if the required parts remain available. After seven years, devices are classified as obsolete. At that point, Apple generally stops providing hardware service and replacement parts.