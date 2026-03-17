Apple launches AirPods Max 2 with H2 chip, AI features: Price, availability

Apple has launched the AirPods Max 2, the second generation of its over-ear headphones, introducing upgrades to noise cancellation, sound processing and AI-driven features. The headphones are powered by Apple’s H2 chip and bring new capabilities such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and Live Translation. The new model also supports 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio via USB-C, along with features aimed at creators such as studio-quality audio recording and a camera remote function.

AirPods Max 2: India pricing, availability and offers

Price: Rs 67,900

Colours: Midnight, Starlight, Orange, Purple, Blue

The new AirPods Max 2 will be available for pre-orders starting March 25 and will be available early next month, according to Apple’s online store.

As for the introductory offer, Apple will be offering a bank cashback of up to Rs 4000 on select cards. There will also be no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

AirPods Max 2: What’s new

The AirPods Max 2 are powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which enables improved audio processing and several new intelligent features.

One of the major upgrades is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Apple claims the updated model delivers up to 1.5 times more effective noise cancellation compared to the previous generation. The system uses updated computational audio algorithms and microphone processing to reduce background sounds such as aircraft engines or traffic.

Transparency mode has also been updated with new signal processing designed to make surrounding sounds more natural when users need to remain aware of their environment.

Apple has also added several adaptive audio features that previously appeared on newer AirPods models. These include Adaptive Audio, which dynamically adjusts noise cancellation and transparency levels depending on the environment, and Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers playback volume when the user begins speaking.

The headphones also introduce Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, which is designed to help users communicate across languages during in-person conversations.

For calls, the headphones include Voice Isolation, which prioritises the user’s voice and reduces background noise.

Apple has also introduced a camera remote feature, allowing users to trigger photos or start and stop video recordings by pressing the Digital Crown when connected to an iPhone or iPad.

The AirPods Max 2 also support studio-quality audio recording, aimed at creators such as podcasters and musicians who want improved microphone quality while recording.

In terms of sound output, the headphones retain the same acoustic design but add a new high dynamic range amplifier intended to deliver cleaner audio and more consistent bass response. The headphones also support Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking.

When connected using the included USB-C cable, the headphones support lossless audio at 24-bit and 48 kHz, along with lower latency for applications such as gaming and music production.

ALSO READ: POCO is set to launch X8 Pro series in India on March 17: What to expect Other features include Loud Sound Reduction, which helps limit exposure to loud environmental noise, and Personalised Volume, which adjusts listening levels based on user preferences over time.

AirPods Max 2: Key specifications