Apple event 2023 highlights: iPhone 15 series with USB-C and more announced

Apple Inc. on September 12 announced the the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, the company unveiled the Watch Series 9 and the second generation Watch Ultra. While the company did not mention the AirPods with USB-C charging case at the event, it soft launched it soon after the event concluded.

At the heart of this event, Apple introduced the eagerly awaited iPhone 15 lineup, which includes the base iPhone 15, its larger sibling, the 15 Plus model, and two high-end models – the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The 2023 iPhones receive significant upgrades, including the introduction of a USB-C port and Dynamic Island display across models, and a titanium frame, new camera sensors, and the replacement of the mute button with an action button in the Pro models.

In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple unveiled the Watch Series 9 and the second generation of the Watch Ultra. These new Apple Watches are powered by a new S9 processor, coupled with a new U2 chip for enhanced location tracking capabilities. Other updates include Double Tap gesture support for true hands-free experience. Below are the hightlight from the event: