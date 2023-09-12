Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple event 2023 highlights: iPhone 15 series with USB-C and more announced
LiveNew Update

Apple event 2023 highlights: iPhone 15 series with USB-C and more announced

Apple event livestream will commence at 10:30 PM local time. You can watch the livestream through the video embedded in our live blog, where you will find all the latest updates from today's event

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple iPhone 15 series with USB-C

Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 12:29 AM IST
Apple Inc. on September 12 announced the the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, the company unveiled the Watch Series 9 and the second generation Watch Ultra. While the company did not mention the AirPods with USB-C charging case at the event, it soft launched it soon after the event concluded.

Key Events

12:15 AM

That’s a wrap!

12:13 AM

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: India pricing and availability details

12:05 AM

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: India pricing and availability details

12:02 AM

watchOS 10: Release date, supported models, and more

11:58 PM

Apple Watch Ultra 2: India pricing and availability details

11:54 PM

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch SE: India pricing and availability details

11:53 PM

That's a wrap. Stay tuned to know India pricing and availability details

11:39 PM

iPhone 15 Pro models go official: Details

  • Titanium enclosure with brushed texture
  • New design with contoured edges
  • Ceramic Shield protection
  • 6.1-inch display on iPhone 15 Pro
  • 6.7-inch display on iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Dynamic Island
  • ProMotion display
  • Customisable Action Button
  • A17 Pro chip (3nm) with hardware-accelerated ray tracing
  • USB type-C connector (v3 with 10GBps)
  • Triple-camera array: 48MP main wide sensor with sensor-shift OIS, 12MP telephoto (3x optical zoom on Pro and 5x optical zoom on Pro Max), and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor 
  • Support for 1x, 1.2x, and 1.5x zoom option
  • ProRes videos in up to 4K 60fps
  • Support for Spatial videos (coming later this year)
iPhone 15 Pro series

11:24 PM

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Snapshot

Apple iPhone 15 series

11:23 PM

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

  • Super Retina OLED display with Dynamic Island
  • 2000 nits peak brightness
  • 6.1-inch display on iPhone 15
  • 6.7-inch display on iPhone 15 Plus
  • Ceramic Shield protection
  • Water-and-dust resistance
  • Enclosure made of 75 per cent aluminium
  • 48MP main camera sensor with sensor-shift OIS
  • Ultra-wide-angle camera
  • 2x in-sensor zoom through main camera
  • Auto-portrait in Photo mode with option to adjust depth
  • Portrait is available for pets, including cats and dogs
  • Powered by A16 Bionic chip
  • U2 ultrawide-band chip for precision location sharing capabilities
  • Emergency SOS
  • Roadside assistant via satellite, exclusive to US for now
  • USB type-C port with support for charging, data transfer, audio, and video
  • Reverse wired charging with USB-C
  • MagSafe wireless charger
iPhone 15 series

11:07 PM

Time for iPhone 15 series

iPhone 15

11:05 PM

Next up: Apple Watch Ultra 2

  • S9 chip
  • Double Tap gesture
  • 3000 nits display brightness
  • Modular Ultra watch face
  • Customisable action button
  • Support for Bluetooth accessories (watchOS 10 feature)
  • Up to 36 hours battery life on regular use
  • Up to 72 hours on power saving mode
  • Recycled aluminium case
 
Apple Watch Ultra 2
 

10:59 PM

Apple Watch Series 9: Roundup

Apple Watch Series 9

10:48 PM

Apple Watch Series 9: What’s new

  • Custom S9 chip for improved performance
  • 18 hours battery life
  • Siri requests are processed on-device (no internet connectivity required)
  • Siri gets access to Health data (later this year in English and Mandrin)
  • WatchOS 10
  • U2 ultrawide-band chip
  • HomePod integration
  • 2000 nits display brightness
  • 1 nit display dim feature
  • New gesture for true hands-free operations: Double Tap using index finger and thumb to snooze alarm, answer/disconnect calls, play/pause music, etc. (available next month)
  • Aluminium and Stainless-steel cases
  • Apple's first 100 per cent carbon neutral product
 

10:40 PM

First up: Apple Watch series

Apple Watch Series 9

10:31 PM

Apple kicks off Wonderlust event

Apple introduces people from across the globe that have been saved by Apple Watch in some ways

10:30 PM

One more thing!

Apple could extend the integration of the USB-C ports to AirPods with a new charging case

10:26 PM

T-5: Apple likely to announce iOS 17, other platforms release date

With less than five minutes left to go, let's turn to final bits about today’s event. Apple is expected to announce release date of its platforms that were introduced during WWDC. These include iOS 17, iPad OS 17, watchOS 10, and more

10:15 PM

Report card: Apple's iPhone performance in India

International Data Corporation’s analyst Navkendar Singh today posted a brief report card of iPhone performance in India on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look:

10:06 PM

Qualcomm to supply Apple Inc with 5G chips until 2026

Qualcomm had signed a new deal with Apple to supply 5G chips to the iPhone maker until at least 2026. Under the deal announced on Monday, Qualcomm said it will supply Apple with chips for phones that will come out each year until 2026. Qualcomm did not disclose the value of the deal, saying that the terms are similar to its previous agreement. READ MORE

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

