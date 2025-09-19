Samsung announces price drop on select models: Galaxy S24 Ultra at ₹71,999

Samsung has announced discounts up to 50 per cent on select products for this festive season. As part of this offer, select smartphones from the company's last year’s flagship lineup are also seeing a price drop, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999. Other products like the Galaxy S24 FE, select models of the Galaxy A-, F-, and M-series will also be available at discounted prices. According to Samsung, these offers will go live starting September 22.

Samsung is also bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip-powered variant of the Galaxy S24 to the Indian market for the first time. The original Galaxy S24, introduced in India last year, featured the Exynos 2400 chipset. The Galaxy S24 powered by the Qualcomm chip will be available at a price of Rs 39,999.

Samsung price drop: Offers Offers on Samsung Galaxy S24 series The Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes four models: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung has announced discounts on three of these models – Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Original price: Rs 129,999

Discounted price: 71,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Original price: Rs 74,999

Discounted price: Rs 39,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Original price: Rs 59,999

Discounted price: Rs 29,999 Offers on Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 Samsung cited a Counterpoint Research study while saying that its Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G were the number one selling smartphones in their price segments respectively in 2024. Now, the company is offering up to 42 per cent discount on these models.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Original price: Rs 39,999

Discounted price: Rs 24,999 Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Original price: Rs 30,999

Discounted price: Rs 17,999 ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 goes on sale in India: Price, specs, offers inside Offers on Samsung Galaxy M36, M16, M06 Samsung is offering up to 30 per cent discount on these select models from its Galaxy M series. Here are the offer details. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Original price: Rs 19,999

Discounted price: Rs 13,999 Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Original price: Rs 13,499

Discounted price: Rs 10,499 Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Original price: Rs 9,999

Discounted price: Rs 7,499 ALSO READ: Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999