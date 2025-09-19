Meta opens up its smart glasses to app developers: What it means for users

Meta, in a press release, announced that it has opened a developer preview for a toolkit that will let mobile apps access sensors on its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The Meta Wearables Device Access Toolkit — slated for a preview release later this year, with broader publishing expected in 2026 — will provide developers with access to on-device camera, microphone, and open-ear audio data so they can build hands-free, point-of-view experiences that extend mobile apps into physical, wearable use cases.

Meta said the preview will include an SDK, documentation, testing tools, and a beta distribution path through a Wearables Developer Center. The company also clarified that access to Meta AI features, including voice commands, will not be available in the initial preview, though it is exploring the capability for future updates.

Meta presented the toolkit as a way to let mobile apps make use of hands-free sensor inputs from smart glasses. What does the toolkit expose? Meta says the first version of the toolkit will surface a "suite of on-device sensors," specifically calling out the wearer's camera, open-ear audio, and microphone. The company framed the functionality as enabling three types of capabilities: POV camera experiences, hands-free information retrieval and communication, and extensions of existing mobile apps into the physical world. Meta also stated the toolkit will include pre-built libraries and sample apps to accelerate development.