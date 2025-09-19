Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta opens up its smart glasses to app developers: What it means for users

Meta opens up its smart glasses to app developers: What it means for users

Meta's Wearables Device Access Toolkit opens up sensor-level access on its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, with publishing for wider audiences expected in 2026

Ray-Ban Meta glasses
Ray-Ban Meta glasses
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta, in a press release, announced that it has opened a developer preview for a toolkit that will let mobile apps access sensors on its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The Meta Wearables Device Access Toolkit — slated for a preview release later this year, with broader publishing expected in 2026 — will provide developers with access to on-device camera, microphone, and open-ear audio data so they can build hands-free, point-of-view experiences that extend mobile apps into physical, wearable use cases.
 
Meta said the preview will include an SDK, documentation, testing tools, and a beta distribution path through a Wearables Developer Center. The company also clarified that access to Meta AI features, including voice commands, will not be available in the initial preview, though it is exploring the capability for future updates.
 
Meta presented the toolkit as a way to let mobile apps make use of hands-free sensor inputs from smart glasses.

What does the toolkit expose?

Meta says the first version of the toolkit will surface a “suite of on-device sensors,” specifically calling out the wearer’s camera, open-ear audio, and microphone. The company framed the functionality as enabling three types of capabilities: POV camera experiences, hands-free information retrieval and communication, and extensions of existing mobile apps into the physical world. Meta also stated the toolkit will include pre-built libraries and sample apps to accelerate development.

Developer resources and testing

Meta said it will supply documentation, API references and dedicated testing environments during the preview to help developers integrate with the glasses. The release emphasised controlled testing and limited distribution in the preview phase, rather than an immediate, wide rollout.

What it means for the users

For end users, the developer preview does not bring immediate new features but sets the groundwork for future applications on Meta-branded smart glasses. As developers begin experimenting with on-device camera and audio access, users could eventually see mobile apps extending into hands-free, wearable experiences, such as real-time information overlays or POV content sharing. However, since publishing remains limited until at least 2026, most of these features will not reach general audiences in the near term.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sony PS5 consoles price drop: Digital edition at ₹44,990, Disc at ₹49,990

Google Gemini to bring AI agents in Chrome for Mac and Windows: Report

Microsoft rolls out 'Gaming Copilot' AI on Windows 11 PCs: How it works

Google now lets you share your custom AI 'Gem' with others in Gemini app

Samsung might launch Android XR headset on October 21: What to expect

Topics :Gadgets NewsTechnology Newssmart glass

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story