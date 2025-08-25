Lava Play Ultra 5G budget gaming smartphone goes on sale: Watch unboxing

Launched last week, the Lava Play Ultra 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, the Play Ultra 5G features a 6.67-inch fullHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Play Ultra 5G is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon with introductory offers such as a bank discount of Rs 1000.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,499

Colours: Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Availability and introductory offers

Availability: Amazon India

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select credit cards from HDFC, SBI or ICICI Bank. This bank discount is also applicable on credit card Equated monthly instalment (EMI) payments.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Details Display and Processor The Lava Play Ultra 5G sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company said that the chipset ensures smooth, lag-free performance, while MediaTek HyperEngine boosts gameplay with up to 20 per cent higher frames per second (FPS), enhances graphics, and improves power efficiency.

Camera The Lava Play Ultra 5G features a 64MP (Sony IMX682) primary sensor at the back, paired with a 5MP macro lens for close-up shots. There is a 13MP front camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone offers a wide range of imaging features, including Night Mode, AI tools, HDR, Portrait, Beauty, Panorama, Slow Motion and more. Battery The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. The company claims that the smartphone battery charges from zero to 100 per cent in 83 minutes. The smartphone is said to deliver 45 hours of talk time, 510 hours of standby, and nearly 650 minutes of continuous YouTube playback.

Software The smartphone runs on Android 15 with the company claiming a bloatware-free and clean user interface. Lava has promised to deliver two years of Android OS upgrades and security updates for three years. Audio The smartphone features dual stereo speakers to deliver loud and clear sound for immersive gameplay and entertainment. Moreover, it is IP64 certified for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity For connectivity, the Lava Play Ultra supports dual SIM (5G + 5G) with a hybrid slot option for extended storage. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and OTG support, and USB Type-C.