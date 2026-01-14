Apple-Google Siri tie-up signals AI sector maturity, dominance of a few

Why Apple’s approach to AI differs from rivals
Other experts, however, say that Apple’s use of Gemini to upgrade Siri’s capabilities should not be interpreted simply as a shortfall in Apple’s technical competence, but rather as a reflection of how the company has historically approached AI.
“Unlike peers that have prioritised rapid deployment of large-scale generative models, Apple has emphasised on-device processing, privacy preservation, energy efficiency, and deep integration across hardware and software ecosystems. These design constraints, while aligned with Apple’s brand and regulatory posture, inevitably slow the pace at which frontier-scale language models can be developed and deployed internally,” said Jameela Sahiba, associate director, The Dialogue, a tech and public policy think tank.