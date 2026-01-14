Samsung likely working on two XR glasses for launch in 2026: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch more than one pair of XR glasses, expanding its work on extended reality devices beyond a single model. According to a report by Android Authority, citing Galaxy Club, the company is developing two different XR glasses that are expected to be sold in the same regions. Both these models are expected to launch sometime in 2026.

Samsung XR glasses: More than one model expected

The report said that Samsung is working on two models with the internal model numbers SM-O200P and SM-O200J. For now, there is no clarity on what separates the two versions, and Galaxy Club said the differences between the “P” and “J” variants are still unknown. Samsung may be preparing parallel versions with changes in hardware, design, or feature focus.

ALSO READ: Google tests companion app for XR glasses ahead of rollout: Details here According to Android Authority, the XR glasses will include a built-in camera, likely a 12MP Sony IMX681 sensor with autofocus. The glasses are also expected to use Qualcomm’s AR1 chipset, along with an NXP semiconductor and a 155mAh battery. Samsung has hinted at multiple XR devices before Samsung has already said it is working on more than one XR product. At its “Worlds Wide Open” event in October last year, Samsung said it is building both wired and wireless XR glasses, along with AI glasses. These devices will run on Android XR, an operating system developed by Samsung, Google and Qualcomm. Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset also runs on the same platform.