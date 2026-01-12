Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Freedom Sale starts Jan 16: Check deals on phones, tablets and more

OnePlus Freedom Sale starts Jan 16: Check deals on phones, tablets and more

OnePlus Freedom Sale brings price discounts and bank offers across phones, tablets and audio products, with discounts available on OnePlus, Nord, and Pad series

OnePlus Freedom Sale
OnePlus Freedom Sale starts January 16 with discounts across devices. (Image: OnePlus)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
OnePlus has announced it will kick off Freedom Sale in India from January 16, offering discounts and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) options across its range of smartphones, tablets and audio products. The company said that the sale aims to make its devices accessible at lower prices for a limited period.

OnePlus Freedom Sale: Details

Platforms: OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and select offline retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma and Vijay Sales.
 
OnePlus audio products will also be part of the sale and can be purchased through platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and Blinkit.

OnePlus Freedom Sale 

OnePlus 15

  • Launch price: Rs 72,999
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 4,000
  • Net effective price: Rs 68,999
  • Up to six months no-cost EMI. 
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 at no additional cost

OnePlus 15R

  • Launch price: Rs 47,999
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 3,000
  • Net effective price: Rs 44,999
  • Up to 6 months no-cost EMI. 

OnePlus Nord 5

  • Launch price: Rs 33,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 1,500
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 1,500
  • Net effective price: Rs 30,999
  • Up to 6 months no-cost EMI
  • Free Nord 5 Magnetic Case
 

OnePlus Nord CE5

  • Launch price: Rs 24,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 500
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 1,500
  • Net effective price: Rs 22,999
  • Up to 6 months no-cost EMI
  • Free Nord CE5 Magnetic Case

OnePlus 13

  • Launch price: Rs 69,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 8,000
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 4,000
  • Net effective price: Rs 57,999
  • Up to six months no-cost EMI.

OnePlus 13R

  • Launch price: Rs 42,999
  • Temporary price drop: up to Rs 6,000
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 1,000
  • Net effective price: Rs 37,999
  • Up to 6 months no-cost EMI

OnePlus 13s

  • Launch price: Rs 54,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 2,000
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 3,000
  • Net effective price: Rs 49,999
  • Up to 6 months no-cost EMI

Audio Products

OnePlus Buds 4

  • Launch price: Rs 5,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 700
  • Bank discount: Rs 300
  • no-cost EMI available
  • Net effective price: Rs 4,999

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

  • Launch price: Rs 11,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 1,000
  • Bank discount: Rs 1,000
  • no-cost EMI available
  • Net effective price: Rs 9,999

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

  • Launch price: Rs 2,299
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 400
  • Bank discount: Rs 200
  • Net effective price: Rs 1,699

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

  • Launch price: Rs 2,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 500
  • Bank discount: Rs 150
  • Net effective price: Rs 2,349

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

  • Launch price: Rs 1,799
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 300
  • Bank discount: Rs 50
  • Net effective price: Rs 1,449

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC

  • Launch price: Rs 2,099
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 300
  • Bank discount: Rs 150
  • Net effective price: Rs 1,649

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3

  • Launch price: Rs 1,699
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 400
  • Bank discount: Rs 100
  • Net effective price: Rs 1,199

Tablets

OnePlus Pad 2

  • Launch price: Rs 36,999
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 2,000
  • Bundled with Stylo 2 and Keyboard
  • Net effective price: Rs 34,999

OnePlus Pad Go

  • Launch price: Rs 17,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 3,000
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 1,000
  • Net effective price: Rs 13,999

OnePlus Pad Lite

  • Launch price: Rs 15,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 2,000
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 2,000
  • Net effective price: Rs 11,999

OnePlus Pad 3

  • Launch price: Rs 47,999
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 3,000
  • Bundled with Stylo 2 (From Jan 15–26)
  • Net effective price: Rs 44,999

OnePlus Pad Go 2

  • Launch price: Rs 26,999
  • Temporary price drop: Rs 1,000
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 2,000
  • Bundled with a Pad Go 2 Stylo (till 26 January)
  • Net effective price: Rs 23,999
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lava Blaze Duo 3 to launch in India soon: Two displays, Vayu AI expected

Soon, you can customise WhatsApp profile with Facebook-like cover photo

Anthropic launches Claude for Healthcare to take on ChatGPT Health: Details

Instagram denies data leak following password reset email complaints

Samsung releases limited-time 'Stranger Things' theme for Galaxy devices

Topics :OnePlus in Indiafreedom saleOnePlus sale

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story