OnePlus Freedom Sale starts Jan 16: Check deals on phones, tablets and more

OnePlus has announced it will kick off Freedom Sale in India from January 16, offering discounts and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) options across its range of smartphones, tablets and audio products. The company said that the sale aims to make its devices accessible at lower prices for a limited period.

OnePlus Freedom Sale: Details

Platforms: OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and select offline retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma and Vijay Sales.

OnePlus audio products will also be part of the sale and can be purchased through platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and Blinkit.

OnePlus Freedom Sale OnePlus 15 Launch price: Rs 72,999

Bank discount: up to Rs 4,000

Net effective price: Rs 68,999

Up to six months no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 at no additional cost OnePlus 15R Launch price: Rs 47,999

Bank discount: up to Rs 3,000

Net effective price: Rs 44,999

Up to 6 months no-cost EMI. OnePlus Nord 5 Launch price: Rs 33,999

Temporary price drop: Rs 1,500

Bank discount: up to Rs 1,500

Net effective price: Rs 30,999

Up to 6 months no-cost EMI

Free Nord 5 Magnetic Case

OnePlus Nord CE5 Launch price: Rs 24,999

Temporary price drop: Rs 500

Bank discount: up to Rs 1,500

Net effective price: Rs 22,999

Up to 6 months no-cost EMI

Free Nord CE5 Magnetic Case OnePlus 13 Launch price: Rs 69,999

Temporary price drop: Rs 8,000

Bank discount: up to Rs 4,000

Net effective price: Rs 57,999

Up to six months no-cost EMI. OnePlus 13R Launch price: Rs 42,999

Temporary price drop: up to Rs 6,000

Bank discount: up to Rs 1,000

Net effective price: Rs 37,999

Up to 6 months no-cost EMI OnePlus 13s Launch price: Rs 54,999

Temporary price drop: Rs 2,000

Bank discount: up to Rs 3,000

Net effective price: Rs 49,999

Up to 6 months no-cost EMI