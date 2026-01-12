OnePlus Freedom Sale starts Jan 16: Check deals on phones, tablets and more
OnePlus Freedom Sale brings price discounts and bank offers across phones, tablets and audio products, with discounts available on OnePlus, Nord, and Pad series
OnePlus Freedom Sale starts January 16 with discounts across devices.
OnePlus has announced it will kick off Freedom Sale in India from January 16, offering discounts and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) options across its range of smartphones, tablets and audio products. The company said that the sale aims to make its devices accessible at lower prices for a limited period.
OnePlus Freedom Sale: Details
Platforms: OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and select offline retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma and Vijay Sales.
OnePlus audio products will also be part of the sale and can be purchased through platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and Blinkit.
OnePlus Freedom Sale OnePlus 15 Launch price: Rs 72,999 Bank discount: up to Rs 4,000 Net effective price: Rs 68,999 Up to six months no-cost EMI. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 at no additional cost OnePlus 15R Launch price: Rs 47,999 Bank discount: up to Rs 3,000 Net effective price: Rs 44,999 Up to 6 months no-cost EMI. OnePlus Nord 5 Launch price: Rs 33,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 1,500 Bank discount: up to Rs 1,500 Net effective price: Rs 30,999 Up to 6 months no-cost EMI Free Nord 5 Magnetic Case OnePlus Nord CE5 Launch price: Rs 24,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 500 Bank discount: up to Rs 1,500 Net effective price: Rs 22,999 Up to 6 months no-cost EMI Free Nord CE5 Magnetic Case OnePlus 13 Launch price: Rs 69,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 8,000 Bank discount: up to Rs 4,000 Net effective price: Rs 57,999 Up to six months no-cost EMI. OnePlus 13R Launch price: Rs 42,999 Temporary price drop: up to Rs 6,000 Bank discount: up to Rs 1,000 Net effective price: Rs 37,999 Up to 6 months no-cost EMI OnePlus 13s Launch price: Rs 54,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 2,000 Bank discount: up to Rs 3,000 Net effective price: Rs 49,999 Up to 6 months no-cost EMI Audio Products OnePlus Buds 4 Launch price: Rs 5,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 700 Bank discount: Rs 300 no-cost EMI available Net effective price: Rs 4,999 OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch price: Rs 11,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 1,000 Bank discount: Rs 1,000 no-cost EMI available Net effective price: Rs 9,999 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Launch price: Rs 2,299 Temporary price drop: Rs 400 Bank discount: Rs 200 Net effective price: Rs 1,699 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Launch price: Rs 2,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 500 Bank discount: Rs 150 Net effective price: Rs 2,349 OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launch price: Rs 1,799 Temporary price drop: Rs 300 Bank discount: Rs 50 Net effective price: Rs 1,449 OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Launch price: Rs 2,099 Temporary price drop: Rs 300 Bank discount: Rs 150 Net effective price: Rs 1,649 OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Launch price: Rs 1,699 Temporary price drop: Rs 400 Bank discount: Rs 100 Net effective price: Rs 1,199 Tablets OnePlus Pad 2 Launch price: Rs 36,999 Bank discount: up to Rs 2,000 Bundled with Stylo 2 and Keyboard Net effective price: Rs 34,999 OnePlus Pad Go Launch price: Rs 17,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 3,000 Bank discount: up to Rs 1,000 Net effective price: Rs 13,999 OnePlus Pad Lite Launch price: Rs 15,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 2,000 Bank discount: up to Rs 2,000 Net effective price: Rs 11,999 OnePlus Pad 3 Launch price: Rs 47,999 Bank discount: up to Rs 3,000 Bundled with Stylo 2 (From Jan 15–26) Net effective price: Rs 44,999 OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch price: Rs 26,999 Temporary price drop: Rs 1,000 Bank discount: up to Rs 2,000 Bundled with a Pad Go 2 Stylo (till 26 January) Net effective price: Rs 23,999