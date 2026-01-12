OnePlus Nord 6 series: 9,000mAh battery, Qualcomm chips, Google AI expected

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the Nord 6 series, which will likely be based on the Chinese Turbo 6 series. According to a GSMArena report, the OnePlus Nord 6 series has been certified for sale by Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia, Global Certification Forum, and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority in United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per the report, these certifications usually occur within a few weeks or a couple of months before a phone is actually unveiled. The OnePlus Turbo 6 series comprises Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V, which are likely to be rebranded as OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE6 for global markets.

The OnePlus Nord 6 series is likely to be launched in the first half of 2026, based on previous launch cycles. However, due to these early certifications, it is possible that the OnePlus Nord 6 series may be launched earlier this year. ALSO READ: Soon, you can customise WhatsApp profile with Facebook-like cover photo OnePlus Nord 6 series: What to expect The OnePlus Nord 6 series is expected to debut with two models – Nord 6 and Nord CE6. The Nord 6 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ display of a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, while the Nord CE6 is likely to use the same screen size and brightness but of a 144Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord 6 might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, paired with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Nord CE6 may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and come with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM alongside 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Both phones will run Android 16 with ColorOS 16. In terms of cameras, both models may share the same setup, with a 50MP primary rear camera supported by a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Battery capacity is also expected to be similar across the lineup, with each device housing a 9,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge and 27W wired reverse charging. On the durability front, both phones may boast IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for resistance against dust and water.