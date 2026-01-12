Instagram denies data leak following password reset email complaints

According to the report, the issue first came into focus after an antivirus software company reported that data linked to around 17.5 million Instagram users was being circulated online. The information allegedly included usernames, email addresses, phone numbers and in some cases, physical addresses. The data was said to be available for sale on dark web forums, raising fears that it could be misused.

In a post shared on X, the company said it had identified and fixed an issue that allowed an external party to trigger password reset emails for some users. It clarified that this did not involve unauthorised access to accounts or internal systems. According to Instagram, users who received these emails can safely ignore them.

Following this, many users began receiving repeated password reset emails from Instagram, which added to the confusion. The security report warned that such leaked information could potentially be used for phishing attacks, social engineering or attempts to take over accounts. It also suggested that the data may be connected to an earlier issue involving an Instagram API exposure from 2024., though no clear confirmation was provided.

Instagram posted, “We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion.”

While Instagram insists the incident was not a data breach, the situation has reportedly served as a reminder for users to review their account security. Enabling two-factor authentication, updating passwords regularly and checking which devices are logged into an account can help reduce risks. Users can review this information through the Accounts Center linked to their Instagram profile.