Apple shipped over 3 million 'Made in India' iPhones in Jan-Mar 2025

Apple is on course to post its highest-ever quarterly iPhone shipments in India, with early industry estimates indicating over three million units dispatched between January and March 2025, according to a Moneycontrol report citing IDC data.

This marks a significant rise from 2.21 million iPhones shipped in the same period last year, underscoring the company’s rapid growth in the Indian market.

ALSO READ: Apple airlifted iPhones worth $2 bn from India in Mar to beat Trump tariffs According to preliminary figures from market intelligence firm IDC, Apple’s performance in India is being driven by a combination of affordability initiatives — including interest-free monthly instalments, cashback offers, and substantial online retail discounts — which have fuelled double-digit growth in the premium smartphone segment.

The uptick comes despite an overall contraction in India’s smartphone market during the quarter. Early trends suggest a mid-single-digit decline in total industry shipments, as inflationary pressures and cautious consumer sentiment continue to dampen broader demand.

iPhone 16 series leads demand

ALSO READ | India's role in Apple's success: The story behind Rs 1 trn iPhone exports The surge in Apple’s volumes has been powered primarily by its latest iPhone 16 series, particularly the iPhone 16e model, which offers a more affordable entry point for buyers. These new models have overtaken the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 — both of which led sales last year — as the dominant contributors to Apple’s Indian shipments.

Foxconn exports $1.3 billion worth of iPhones in March

Foxconn alone exported $1.31 billion worth of Apple devices in March, equalling its combined shipments for January and February, according to customs data. The March exports included multiple iPhone models — including the iPhone 13, 14, 16, and 16e — taking Foxconn’s total iPhone shipments from India to the United States this year to $5.3 billion.

Apple’s growth in India

In 2024, India became Apple’s fourth-largest market globally, after the United States, China, and Japan. The country recorded shipments of 12 million iPhones during the year, marking a 35 per cent year-on-year increase.

In the final quarter of 2024, Apple broke into the top five smartphone brands in India by volume for the first time, securing a 10 per cent market share. Industry observers now expect Apple to build on this momentum, with 2025 shipments projected to reach 13–14 million units, reinforcing its leadership in the premium smartphone segment.

The tech giant reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to ₹2,745.7 crore in 2024, with revenue surging 36 per cent to ₹67,121.6 crore, driven primarily by strong iPhone sales

Apple to expand India footprint