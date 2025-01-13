Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's role in Apple's success: The story behind Rs 1 trn iPhone exports

India's role in Apple's success: The story behind Rs 1 trn iPhone exports

Apple is expanding its retail presence in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, which is shifting towards premium devices, and ranks as Apple's fifth-largest market

apple, apple logo

Photo: Reuters

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has surpassed the Rs 1 trillion-mark for iPhone exports from India in 2024, achieving record outbound shipments of $12.8 billion (Rs 1.08 trillion), thereby reflecting a 42 per cent year-on-year increase, reports The Economic Times.
 
This growth is attributed to enhanced local value addition, which now ranges from 15-20 per cent depending on the model, and a nearly 46 per cent rise in domestic production to $17.5 billion (Rs 1.48 trillion) compared to the previous year, as per initial estimates for January to December, the news report said.
 
In 2023, Apple exported $9 billion worth of iPhones, representing three-fourths of its domestic manufacturing output of $12 billion.
 
 
A government official described Apple’s export achievement as “unprecedented for a single product in a year”, emphasising the impact of the smartphone production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The production and export figures are based on the freight on board (FOB) value, which excludes retail markups of about 60 per cent. Incentives under the PLI scheme are calculated on the FOB value, the report said.
 

On track for $30 billion in local manufacturing

Apple has steadily increased its local value addition to 20 per cent for some models by expanding its supplier network in India, industry sources noted. At the PLI scheme’s inception, this value addition stood at just 5-8 per cent. If this momentum continues, Apple could achieve $30 billion in annual production within a few years, raising India’s share in its global iPhone production ecosystem to over 26 per cent, up from the current 14 per cent, the news report said.

Also Read

Apple, Apple Inc

iPhone loses global market share to rivals with Apple AI absent in China

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

News updates: Light rain in Delhi as city records low of 7.7 degrees Celsius

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new iPhone 16 during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company's campus in California, on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

Apple CEO Tim Cook's pay rises 18%; company opposes anti-diversity measure

apple, apple logo

Apple's charity program: How 50 employees, including Indians, misused it

iOS 18.3 public beta 2

Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta 2: New features, eligibility details

 
Apple is also expanding its retail presence in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, which is shifting towards premium devices. Currently, India ranks as Apple’s fifth-largest market, following Japan and the UK in third and fourth positions, respectively.
 
Local iPhone sales volumes are expected to grow by 20 per cent this year, reaching up to 15 million units, as Apple focuses on emerging markets to counter a decline in its market share in China, influenced by Huawei’s resurgence.

Strengthening local partnerships

Preliminary data shows that of the $12.8 billion in exports, Foxconn (Hon Hai) accounted for 54 per cent, Tata Electronics for 29 per cent, and Pegatron for 17 per cent. Pegatron was recently acquired by Tata. All PLI scheme beneficiaries are required to report production, export, and employment data to the government.
 
Since the PLI scheme began in 2021, Apple’s ecosystem has consistently exceeded projections for production, exports, and job creation. The company has emerged as India’s largest and fastest-growing private-sector employer, generating around 185,000 direct jobs, over 70 per cent of which are held by women, many of them first-time workers, the news report said.
 
Foxconn’s iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu is India’s largest factory by employment across all sectors, with over 30,000 women among its 42,000 workers during peak operations.

Focus on local value addition

Apple is prioritising value addition in India by onboarding Indian and predominantly non-Chinese suppliers. The company has started producing components and sub-assemblies locally. Many of its vendors are expected to participate in the forthcoming electronics components incentive scheme, according to government and industry sources as cited by the report.
 
While the PLI scheme has rapidly scaled up the final assembly of electronics, local production of components like printed circuit boards (PCBs), camera modules, display sub-assemblies, lithium-ion cells, speakers, vibrator motors, and other mechanics has lagged. These components, which account for around 50 per cent of the cost of a mobile phone or laptop, are expected to be included in the upcoming incentive scheme. 

iPhone exports from India

  • 2024: $12.8 billion (Rs 1.08 trillion)
  • 2023: $9 billion
  • Growth: 42% Y-o-Y

Domestic iPhone production

  • 2024: $17.5 billion (Rs 1.48 trillion)
  • Growth: 46% Y-o-Y
 
 

More From This Section

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh will be transformed into a green energy hub, says CM Naidu

Premiumcash money

Centre likely to save over Rs 70,000 crore on expenditure in FY25

PremiumUS India Trade

Trump 2.0 era: Govt asks industries to identify import prospects from US

Premiumoil production

US sanctions on Russian oil supply chain pose challenge for Indian refiners

Premiumagriculture

Statsguru: Are consumers paying exorbitant price for farm products?

Topics : Apple Apple India iPhones sales iPhone sales in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon