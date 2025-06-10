Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta: What's new, eligible models

Apple has released the developer beta for macOS Tahoe 26, the next major version of its desktop operating system, packed with design changes, AI-powered features, and deeper iPhone integration. macOS Tahoe 26 will be the last major release that will support Intel-based Macs. Supported Intel-based Macs will get access to the new design, Spotlight updates, Continuity features, and more.
The update introduces a new translucent Liquid Glass design, a revamped Spotlight search with app-like power, Live Translation in Messages and FaceTime, a smarter Shortcuts engine, and an all-new Apple Games app. New productivity features in Reminders, creative tools like Genmoji and Image Playground, and intelligent automation throughout the OS make macOS Tahoe a more personalised Mac experience. Safari becomes even faster and more secure, Notes gains audio transcriptions, and Journal arrives on Mac for the first time.
Here’s a closer look at what’s new in macOS Tahoe 26:
macOS Tahoe 26: Developer beta rollout and eligible models
macOS Tahoe 26 is now available as a developer beta at Apple’s developer website, with a public beta launching next month at beta.apple.com. The final version will roll out later this year as a free update for compatible Macs.
Here is a list of macOS Tahoe 26 compatible devices:
- MacBook Air M1 or later
- MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019 or later
- MacBook Pro 2020 or later
- MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (Powered by Intel chip and Apple M series chip)
- iMac 2020 or later
- Mac mini 2020 or later
- Mac Pro 2019 or later
- Mac Studio 2022 and later
While this will be the last major release that will support Intel-based Macs, these devices will continue to receive security updates for 3 years. Supported Intel-based Macs include MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (27-inch, 2020) and Mac Pro (2019).
macOS Tahoe 26: What is new
Translucent and personalised interface
macOS Tahoe’s UI overhaul centres on Liquid Glass, a dynamic, depth-rich material that modernises the Mac’s look. The menu bar becomes fully transparent, and new customisation options — from emoji overlays on folders to colour-coordinated themes — offer a highly personal touch.
Apple Intelligence
The update’s core innovation is Apple Intelligence, a privacy-first personal AI engine that powers:
- Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.
- Smarter Shortcuts, capable of summarising notes, generating content, and automating workflows.
- Image Playground and Genmoji, now with editable expressions, styles, and emojis.
- Reminder intelligence, which scans emails, notes, or web pages to extract action items.
- New Apple Games app
Apple is launching a dedicated Apple Games app on macOS, offering a central hub for titles, friends, and Game Centre activity. A new Game Overlay allows real-time access to settings, chats, and invites during gameplay. With Metal 4 and MetalFX rendering updates, titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, and Lies of P: Overture, Apple is aiming to enhance the gaming experience — particularly on M3 and M4 chip-powered machines.
Spotlight reinvented
Spotlight has been claimed to become even more powerful, with grouped search results, advanced filtering, third-party content support, and smart previews. It now supports hundreds of system-wide actions — like running automations or adjusting settings — without needing to open apps.
Better built-in apps across the board
- According to Apple, Safari is faster than Chrome on frequently visited pages and offers extended battery life and better anti-tracking tech.
- Messages adds Polls, group typing indicators, and backgrounds.
- Journal launches on Mac, synced across devices.
- Photos app gets a cleaner design and better organisational tools.
- FaceTime adds fluid controls and Live Translation.
- Notes supports Markdown and phone call transcriptions.
New Accessibility features
macOS Tahoe includes a new Magnifier for low-vision users, Vehicle Motion Cues to reduce nausea on the go, a simplified Braille Access interface, and an Accessibility Reader for focused content consumption.