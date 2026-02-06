Apple iOS 26.4 expected to bring AI Siri and more: Check what's coming

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26.4 in the coming months. According to 9To5Mac, the update is likely to introduce Apple’s AI-powered Siri revamp, built on a custom version of Google ’s Gemini AI model. Alongside a revamped Siri, iOS 26.4 is expected to bring updates across apps like Freeform, expand AutoFill support, and include background changes to services such as the Apple TV app and iCloud.

Apple iOS 26.4: What’s coming

Based on the report, here’s a look at the features iOS 26.4 is likely to include:

Siri’s AI revamp

According to the report, iOS 26.4 is expected to finally introduce Apple’s delayed “more personalised” version of Siri. The revamped assistant will be built on Apple’s new partnership with Google. Apple will use Google’s Gemini as the underlying technology for its foundation models, which will power next-generation Siri.

As per the report, the update is expected to significantly upgrade Siri's underlying infrastructure while also introducing several user-facing features. These may include personal context knowledge, allowing Siri to better understand user data, on-screen awareness to react to what's currently displayed, and new in-app and cross-app actions. While more advanced changes like a chatbot-style interface are said to be planned for iOS 27, iOS 26.4 is expected to deliver the core Siri upgrades that Apple previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2024.

New emojis Apple is also expected to add a fresh set of emojis in iOS 26.4. According to the report, new additions could include Apple Core, Ballet Dancers, Distorted Face, Fight Cloud, Hairy Creature, Landslide, Orca, Trombone, and Treasure Chest. Freeform folders and Creator Studio changes According to a report citing Macworld, an iOS 26 build suggests that folders may arrive in Freeform with iOS 26.4. This is expected to make organising boards easier, especially after the app added table support in iOS 26.2. The report further suggests that Freeform could also receive AI-driven enhancements or additional tools tied to Apple’s recently launched Creator Studio. Apple has already hinted that Freeform will be updated later this year with “premium content and features,” indicating that iOS 26.4 may lay the groundwork for these upcoming improvements.

AutoFill in third-party apps iOS 26.4 is also expected to expand AutoFill support. According to the report, Apple is testing a feature that detects when users add credit cards in third-party apps and then offers to save them to iCloud Keychain, similar to how AutoFill works in Safari. ‘Sports Tier’ in Apple TV app and other background improvements According to a report citing Macworld, iOS 26.4 is expected to include a “Sports Tier” feature flag linked to the Apple TV app. It is currently unclear what this will translate to in practice, or whether it will appear as a visible feature for users or remain a backend change.