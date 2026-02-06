BGMI redeem codes released on Feb 6: How to win Labyrinth Scale M24

Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes dated February 6, releasing 59 official codes for players. These codes can be used to unlock various in-game cosmetic rewards, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other items, with the Labyrinth Scale M24 weapon finish among the available rewards.

The company has stated that all redemptions must be completed only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. Krafton also warned that any codes obtained from unofficial sources or redeemed using unauthorised means will not be considered valid.

BGMI official redeem codes

IHZCZVHUJDJBX7S5

IHZDZGK7URCBAJFN

IHZEZNMMWDCE9M4N

IHZFZDMHH9X3GWCQ

IHZGZ7JGM5NXTADU

IHZHZA8865EBUEED

IHZIZ55UQP5QA5W7

IHZJZ6RW85N5MEBM

IHZKZQHRDCKUAUPP

IHZLZ7X6XUJ4K7SV

IHZMZWKPJB4SU987

IHZNZPEXPVFSP4BK

IHZOZ9XWN336G4JD

IHZPZEHWNCQRR88S

IHZQZXTNFVEF8ST8

IHZRZ5B4TGJAVJ75

IHZVZKX7R6DMPMQA

IHZTZXWUTGJSDUA5

IHZUZ93FPQ335E83

IHZBAZVX8P8W55QE

IHZBBZQTA5AAM9S5

IHZBCZ9KFNJ7PCQD

IHZBDZJ7R8C4HDN9

IHZBEZUX7T9X9Q7V

IHZBFZ8JC5SU6S8J

IHZBGZXDNUCXNTPC

IHZBHZGG5W4K3NGJ

IHZBIZC7VQRKD8EN

IHZBJZ38NWT8FT3V

IHZBKZG3PPF9N3AF

IHZBLZSTG364NR5N

IHZBMZUW88SEUBNQ

IHZBNZH538XCSH5A

IHZBOZEPHDNKNVPJ

IHZBPZJJQA3KG4FX

IHZBQZTCHK6GF6H9

IHZBRZE5VBN68X3M

IHZBVZTV9PXWEHWN

IHZBTZX5J46GKD8C

IHZBUZ7DCVVT3995

IHZCAZTCGAM6STBT

IHZCBZ6GXSA5HERD

IHZCCZ9E6KHAJ9AN

IHZCDZ7VG8VH383J

IHZCEZ5A8RXND7DM

IHZCFZHDC4KRQH63

IHZCGZ8P5ETCQVTD

IHZCHZ3NXJUG4PJ7

IHZCIZ68J5CGKSFE

IHZCJZM9T5NXD993

IHZCKZ9TV5EKBCFC

IHZCLZETK8KJMDAW

IHZCMZ8G9R3GJFSX

IHZCNZ4S6RSC54VV

IHZCOZNM7JGPEB8F

IHZCPZER4FFKMA4X

IHZCQZMBE6SMBVUT

IHZCRZWDU4JK4NH7

IHZCVZKUEQDDQWVC

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules