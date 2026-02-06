Spotify will sync audiobooks to exact page you last read in physical books

Spotify has updated its audiobooks feature with new capabilities to make it easier for users to discover and listen to audiobooks on the platform. The update brings a feature that allows users to sync audiobooks on Spotify with physical copies of a book. It will essentially let users continue listening from where they last stopped reading the physical book. Spotify is also collaborating with Bookshop.org, which will allow users to buy physical books through Spotify.

Page Match feature

ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone 17e this month: A19 chip, MagSafe support expected Spotify is introducing a new feature called Page Match. This tool will let users move between a physical book (or e-book) and its audiobook version while staying synced to the same point in the story. With this, users can scan a page of their book with their phone camera inside the Spotify app. Spotify then finds the matching spot in the audiobook and starts playing it from that point. If users return to reading later, they can scan again to pick up at the correct page.

According to the company, Page Match builds on the beta rollout of the Audiobook Recaps feature last year. The feature will be available on iOS and Android by the end of February for mostly English-language audiobook titles. The updates come as Spotify looks for new ways to expand its audiobook offering and test paid features. While audiobooks and Page Match will continue to be available in limited free forms, the company has said it may try subscription options for additional features in the future. ALSO READ: Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 AI model improves reasoning, task handling Spotify has also collaborated with Bookshop.org to allow users to purchase physical books directly from the Spotify app. The feature will roll out later this spring in the US and the UK.