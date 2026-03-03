Apple iPad Air M4 vs M3: Check performance gains, connectivity improvements

Apple has introduced a new version of the iPad Air powered by its M4 chip, replacing the last-generation model with the M3 processor. The M4 iPad Air is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, similar to its predecessor, while both models have similar displays and an overall similar look. However, the main difference lies in the internal hardware. The newer M4 model brings improved processing power, memory capacity, and Apple’s in-house modem and networking chip for connectivity. Here is a closer look at how the M4-powered iPad Air compares to the previous M3 version.

Performance: Chip and memory upgrade

The new iPad Air runs on Apple’s M4 chip, while the last-generation model uses the M3 chip. According to Apple, the M4 chip brings faster CPU and GPU performance compared to its predecessor. Together, this results in the M4 iPad Air being up to 30 per cent faster than the last generation, as per the company.

The M4 chip upgrade also brings a minor change in chip configuration. Both the M4 and M3 chips powering the iPad Air feature an eight-core CPU. However, the M4 model gets three performance cores and five efficiency cores, while the M3 model gets four performance cores and four efficiency cores. Both chips feature a nine-core GPU and a 16-core NPU. Both chips support hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved lighting and reflections in supported games and apps. The M4 also supports mesh shading, which can further enhance graphics performance in compatible titles. Another major upgrade in the M4 model is memory. The new iPad Air with the M4 chip comes with 12GB of unified memory, which is 50 per cent more than the previous generation. For reference, the M3 version features 8GB of unified memory.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Performance to charging and storage, what's new In terms of speed, the M4 model supports memory bandwidth of up to 120GB/s, compared to 100GB/s on the M3 version. Connectivity Connectivity has also improved in the M4 iPad Air. The new model introduces Apple’s N1 networking chip and the latest in-house modem, C1X, designed to improve wireless and mobile network performance. This enables the iPad Air with M4 to support Wi-Fi 7 (via the N1 chip) and Bluetooth 6, while the M3-powered model is limited to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Design and display In terms of design, both the M3 and M4 models are available with 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina display options. The overall look, build quality and accessory compatibility remain largely the same across both generations.

Software and battery Both tablets run iPadOS, with the latest M4 iPad Air getting support for iPadOS 26 out of the box. It should also be noted that the last-generation iPad Air is eligible for the iPadOS 26 software update. ALSO READ: Apple could debut entry-level MacBook on March 3, iPad likely to tag along Both the Apple iPad Air with M4 and the Apple iPad Air with M3 offer similar battery life, with Apple rating them for up to 10 hours of web browsing or video playback on Wi-Fi and up to nine hours of web browsing using a cellular data network.