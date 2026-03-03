Apple could debut entry-level MacBook on March 3, iPad likely to tag along

Apple began its week-long product rollout with the launch of the iPhone 17e and a refreshed iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. The company is expected to continue announcements, leading to its March 4 event. During this period, Apple could introduce a new entry-level MacBook and refresh its base iPad model. Updates to the MacBook Air with the M5 chip and higher-end MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors are also anticipated.

What has Apple launched so far

Apple on Monday introduced the iPhone 17e as the most affordable model in its iPhone 17 line-up. The device starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant in India, with pre-orders beginning March 4 and sales from March 11.

The iPhone 17e runs on the A19 chip and features Apple’s C1X modem. It includes a 48MP rear camera, MagSafe support and satellite-based services in supported regions. The device ships with iOS 26 and supports Apple Intelligence features.

ALSO READ: Apple launches iPhone 17e with A19 chip, MagSafe: Price, availability Alongside it, Apple unveiled a new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. The tablet is available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, starting at Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi model. It comes with 12GB unified memory, Apple’s N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, and the C1X modem on cellular models. Sales begin March 11.

Entry-level MacBook expected

One of the key products yet to surface is a lower-cost MacBook. Reports have suggested that Apple could introduce a MacBook powered by an A-series chip instead of its M-series processors.

The device is expected to use a variant of the A18 Pro chip. While it may not match the performance of current M-series machines in sustained workloads, it could narrow the gap with earlier M1-based MacBooks in everyday tasks.

ALSO READ: Apple launches iPad Air with M4 chip, 12GB memory: Price, availability The anticipated model may feature a 12.9-inch display and an aluminium chassis. It could also be offered in a broader range of colours than Apple’s traditional MacBook finishes. If launched, the device would mark a shift in Apple’s Mac strategy by extending the A-series architecture beyond iPads and iPhones into entry-level MacBooks.

iPad (12th generation) likely

Apple is also expected to update its entry-level iPad, which currently sits below the iPad Air in the portfolio. The 12th-generation model is tipped to receive the A18 chip, potentially enabling Apple Intelligence features.

Design changes are unlikely, based on recent update cycles. However, the new iPad could adopt Apple’s in-house modem for Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, similar to the iPad Air with M4.

Other devices in the pipeline

Beyond the entry-level MacBook and iPad, Apple is also expected to complete its MacBook Pro range with models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. A refreshed MacBook Air with the standard M5 chip and an updated Mac Studio are also anticipated.

In addition, reports have pointed to updates for the Apple TV 4K, a second-generation HomePod mini and new Studio Display models.