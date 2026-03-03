Apple iPad Air M4 launched: Check variant-wise prices, availability, offers

Apple has started its week-long launch spree with the iPad Air powered by the M4 chip . The 2026 iPad Air continues with 11-inch and 13-inch display options, but there are major upgrades under the aluminium body such as Apple’s N1 wireless chip and C1X cellular modem for improved connectivity. The US-based tech company has also upgraded the unified memory by 50 per cent to bring it to 12GB. This could potentially to prepare the iPad Air for the upcoming Google Gemini-powered Siri upgrade. According to Apple, the iPad Air with M4 delivers up to 30 per cent better performance compared to the M3-based iPad Air and is up to 2.3 times faster than the M1 version.

iPad Air (M4): Availability and offers

The iPad Air with M4 is available for pre-order from March 4, with sales beginning on March 11. It four colour finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

As for the offers, customers can get a Rs 4,000 discount on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models. Additionally, they can opt for no-interest equated monthly instalments (no-cost EMI) for up to six months from select bank cards.

iPad Air (M4): Variant-wise pricing

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 64,900

256GB storage: Rs 74,900

512GB storage: Rs 94,900

1TB storage: Rs 114,900

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 79,900

256GB storage: Rs 89,900

512GB storage: Rs 109,900

1TB storage: Rs 129,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 84,900

256GB storage: Rs 94,900

512GB storage: Rs 114,900

1TB storage: Rs 134,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 99,900

256GB storage: Rs 109,900

512GB storage: Rs 129,900

1TB storage: Rs 149,900

iPad Air with M4: Accessories and pricing

Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900

Apple Pencil (USB-C): Rs 7,900

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air: Rs 26,900

iPad Air (M4): Details

The 2026 iPad Air is powered by Apple M4 chip, which features an eight-core CPU and a nine-core GPU architecture. Additionally, there is a 16-core Neural Engine in the M4 that it said is up to three times faster than the one in the M1 with regard to the efficiency of on-device AI tasks. The tablet has 12GB unified memory, which is 50 per cent more than the previous generation, and offers memory bandwidth of up to 120GB/s.

On the connectivity front, the iPad Air features Apple’s N1 wireless networking chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread support. Cellular models feature the C1X modem, which Apple claims delivers up to 50 per cent faster cellular data performance while using less power compared to the previous generation. The device supports 5G and eSIM.

The iPad Air retains its 12MP front camera with Center Stage, positioned along the landscape edge. The company has also pointed to improvements in the stereo speaker system, with notable improvements on the 13-inch model.

The device runs on iPadOS 26, bringing a refreshed interface, a new windowing system, an updated Files app, a dedicated Preview app for PDFs and images, and support for background tasks. The update also includes Apple Intelligence features, with on-device AI capabilities integrated across apps.

The iPad Air supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Magic Keyboard, with the keyboard attaching magnetically and featuring a built-in trackpad and function row.

iPad Air (M4): Specifications