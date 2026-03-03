Users across Asia, Europe, and Africa reported “elevated errors” on Anthropic’s artificial intelligence (AI) model Claude on Monday. The company later confirmed issues affecting claude.ai, the Claude console, Claude Code, Claude Opus 4.6, and Claude Haiku 4.5.

The outage impacted the Claude website, mobile app, and application programming interface (API), according to the Times of India.

Soon after, Anthropic resolved the issue, announcing, "Claude is back up and running across claude.ai and our apps. We’re grateful to our users as the team works to match the incredible demand we’ve seen for Claude in recent days".

ALSO READ: What is Claude Code Security, and why it spooked cybersecurity companies The outage comes amid Claude's growing popularity following the fallout with the United States (US) President Donald Trump's administration. According to a report by CNBC, the Claude app climbed to the top spot on Apple’s chart of top free apps in the US last week, a day after the Trump administration directed the federal agencies to stop using the AI technology.