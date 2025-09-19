Apple iPhone 17 goes on sale in India: Price, specs, offers inside

Apple has officially rolled out its latest lineup of smartphones in India today, including the iPhone 17 series and the ultra-thin iPhone Air. Following their global launch earlier this month, all four models are now available across online and offline retail channels in the country.

What’s new in the iPhone 17 lineup?

The iPhone 17 models come with several upgrades:

ProMotion displays for smoother visuals

48MP Fusion wide cameras on the rear

18MP front cameras with Centre Stage support (previously on iPad)

256GB base storage across all models

The iPhone 17 runs on Apple’s new A19 chipset, while the iPhone Air and Pro models feature the A19 Pro for enhanced performance.

Where to buy the Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone Air in India Indian buyers can purchase the new models from: Online: Apple, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and other e-commerce platforms Offline: Apple Stores and authorised Apple resellers ALSO READ: Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report : Apple Stores and authorised Apple resellers Apple iPhone 17 prices in India iPhone 17: Starts at ₹82,900 iPhone Air (Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet): Starts at ₹1,19,900 Top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹2,29,900 According to reports the base iPhone model in India (under $1,000) is cheaper than in countries like Brazil ($1,484) and Turkey ($1,885).

Offers on the iPhone 17 series Apple’s retail partners have launched several introductory deals: No-cost EMI options

Cashback of up to ₹6,000 on iPhone 17

Cashback of up to ₹4,000 on Pro models and iPhone Air

Exchange bonuses of up to ₹7,000 These offers are available at major outlets including Croma, Vijay Sales, Ingram Micro, Reliance Digital, and Redington, often tied to specific bank cards and EMI plans. Apple frenzy in Bengaluru Bengaluru saw eager crowds as customers queued outside the new Apple Hebbal Store in the Mall of Asia. Buyers were there to pick up the latest iPhone 17 series, as well as new Apple Watches and AirPods.

Large crowds were also observed in Apple's flagship stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. Enthusiasts queued up outside the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) store in Mumbai and Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Delhi, hours before the outlets opened to be among the first buyers of the latest devices. “Apple fever is quite high. The reviews are good, and I just want to buy it now, provided I get a chance,” a customer in Mumbai told ANI. “We are very excited. The service is very nice… I’ve been an early buyer for the last few years. We booked four phones, and this model is comparatively better than the last three,” a customer told PTI.