Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 offers iPhone 15 for under ₹45,000

There is great news for iPhone fans regarding the highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which is scheduled to start on September 23. Through a mix of alluring discounts and bank offers, the high-end Apple iPhone 15, which now retails for Rs. 59,990, will be available at less than Rs. 45,000.

Amazon is putting high-end smartphones at more affordable prices in anticipation of its yearly Diwali sale in an effort to boost sales during the holiday season. Prime members are anticipated to receive early access to offers when the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starts. It is anticipated that the deal will continue throughout the Diwali season, giving customers more chances to benefit from these discounted rates.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 on iPhone 15 With some amazing features and specs, the iPhone 15 was introduced in the flagship market in 2023. The smartphone used to be priced at a staggering amount of Rs. 79,900. But after a year, it was lowered to Rs. 69,900. The iPhone 15 is currently on sale for just Rs. 59,900, which gives customers a 14% discount before the Amazon sale begins. ALSO READ: iPhone 18 series: Apple could make Face ID's display cutout smaller in 2026 Amazon has now disclosed that the iPhone 15 will retail for Rs 45,249 during the Great Indian Festival. A bank discount of Rs 1,750 will also be included in this discounted pricing. It is a sensible alternative because, in addition to bank incentives and discounts, buyers can also benefit from exchange bargains that will drastically lower the price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 on other smartphone deals ALSO READ: Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report In addition to the iPhone 15, Amazon has revealed a steep price reduction for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be offered for less than Rs. 80,000. During the sale, customers can also take advantage of significant savings on the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s. Thus, you might wish to monitor Amazon's recent price reduction announcements if you are looking for amazing discounts on flagship smartphones. What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025? Amazon's annual festive-season sale for Indian consumers, known as the 'Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025', offers significant savings and discounts on a wide variety of products. The sale is a multi-phase event that starts on September 23, 2025, and lasts for several weeks. Among the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025's main features are: