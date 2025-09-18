Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 offers iPhone 15 for under ₹45,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 offers iPhone 15 for under ₹45,000

The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is set to begin on Sept 23 especially for iPhone lovers. The Apple iPhone 15 will be then available for purchase under Rs 45,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 offers iPhone
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
There is great news for iPhone fans regarding the highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which is scheduled to start on September 23. Through a mix of alluring discounts and bank offers, the high-end Apple iPhone 15, which now retails for Rs. 59,990, will be available at less than Rs. 45,000.
 
Amazon is putting high-end smartphones at more affordable prices in anticipation of its yearly Diwali sale in an effort to boost sales during the holiday season. Prime members are anticipated to receive early access to offers when the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starts. It is anticipated that the deal will continue throughout the Diwali season, giving customers more chances to benefit from these discounted rates.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 on iPhone 15 

With some amazing features and specs, the iPhone 15 was introduced in the flagship market in 2023. The smartphone used to be priced at a staggering amount of Rs. 79,900. But after a year, it was lowered to Rs. 69,900. The iPhone 15 is currently on sale for just Rs. 59,900, which gives customers a 14% discount before the Amazon sale begins.
 
Amazon has now disclosed that the iPhone 15 will retail for Rs 45,249 during the Great Indian Festival. A bank discount of Rs 1,750 will also be included in this discounted pricing. It is a sensible alternative because, in addition to bank incentives and discounts, buyers can also benefit from exchange bargains that will drastically lower the price. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 on other smartphone deals

In addition to the iPhone 15, Amazon has revealed a steep price reduction for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be offered for less than Rs. 80,000. During the sale, customers can also take advantage of significant savings on the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s. Thus, you might wish to monitor Amazon's recent price reduction announcements if you are looking for amazing discounts on flagship smartphones. 

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025?

Amazon's annual festive-season sale for Indian consumers, known as the 'Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025', offers significant savings and discounts on a wide variety of products. The sale is a multi-phase event that starts on September 23, 2025, and lasts for several weeks. Among the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025's main features are:
 
    • Early Access for Prime Members: Beginning 24 hours prior to the sale opening to the general public, Amazon Prime members are granted unique early access to bargains. This early access starts on September 22 for the 2025 festival.
      
    • Bank Offers and Cashback: Thanks to alliances with significant banks, customers can anticipate additional discounts. SBI debit and credit cards are eligible for an instant 10% discount for 2025. Customers who use Amazon Pay UPI can also take advantage of additional cashback offers.
      
    • Savings on a variety of items: The sale features substantial price reductions in a number of categories, such as electronics, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, daily necessities, business-specific offerings, and much more.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

