Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Gmail simplifies purchase order tracking with consolidated view: What's new

Gmail simplifies purchase order tracking with consolidated view: What's new

Google's new purchase tracking view and upgraded Promotions tab in Gmail offer users more control and a personalised inbox experience

Gmail's purchase tracking view and upgraded Promotions tab

Gmail's purchase tracking view and upgraded Promotions tab

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is rolling out two significant updates to Gmail, which are aimed at making inboxes organised and user-friendly. According to Google, the new features include a dedicated purchase tracking view and an upgraded Promotions tab.
 
“There’s a lot to keep track of in your everyday life, and as we head back to school and into the busy holiday months. These enhancements are designed to reduce clutter and provide a more personalised email experience, giving users better control over how they view and manage their messages,” said Google in a blogpost. 
 
Both the updates will start rolling out in the coming weeks on Gmail for mobile – personal Google accounts for now.
 

Gmail’s purchase order tracking update

One of the most notable updates is a purchase tracking view that consolidates all order and delivery details into a single, organised list. Instead of searching through multiple emails, users can now quickly check the status of their packages in one streamlined interface. Deliveries scheduled to arrive within 24 hours will still appear at the top of the primary inbox and in a summary card within related purchase emails.
 
This new view is designed to offer a clear snapshot of upcoming deliveries and reduce the hassle of manually locating order confirmations. The feature is rolling out today across mobile and web platforms for users with personal Google accounts worldwide. 

Also Read

Google

US judge orders Google to revamp search engine in monopoly case

ASUS Vivobook AI PC

Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

Google Vids

Now, you can edit videos within Google Drive before sharing: How it works

Google Password Manager app

Google's Password Manager is now available as an app, but only for Android

AI Mode

Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets

Smarter sorting in the Promotions tab

In addition to tracking purchases, Gmail is introducing changes to the Promotions tab. Soon, users will have the ability to sort promotional emails by “most relevant,” allowing them to prioritise updates from brands and senders they interact with most. The update also introduces nudges that highlight limited-time deals and offers, helping users avoid missing out on promotions that matter.
For those who prefer the traditional inbox view, Gmail will continue to offer the option to sort promotional emails by “most recent.” This flexibility ensures that users can manage their inboxes according to their individual preferences.

More From This Section

Shubman Gill, google, nano banana

How to make Nano Banana images: Create your own 3D figurine online

Tech Wrap September 11

Tech Wrap Sept 11: Spotify lossless, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, Galaxy F17

PlayStation Family app

Sony launches PlayStation Family app: What is it, how it works, and more

Representative image: Apple devices yet to launch in 2025

Apple reportedly has 8 more devices in pipeline for launch in 2025: Details

BGMI 4.0 update

Krafton releases BGMI 4.0 update with India-inspired content: What's new

Topics : Google search engine Google gmail Gmail Google apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon