Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may discontinue these devices after iPhone 17 launch: Check full list

Apple may discontinue these devices after iPhone 17 launch: Check full list

Apple's September 9 'Awe dropping' event will bring the iPhone 17 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro 3, while phasing out select older iPhones, Watches, and AirPods

Apple devices that could be discontinued after the iPhone 17 series launch

Apple devices that could be discontinued after the iPhone 17 series launch

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is set to host its annual hardware launch event, ‘Awe Dropping,’ on September 9, where the company is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3. As part of the yearly refresh, Apple is also expected to phase out some existing devices to make way for new products. Here’s a look at all the devices that may be discontinued following the iPhone 17 launch:

Apple devices that could be discontinued after iPhone 17 series launch

iPhones:

The spotlight at the September 9 event will be on the iPhone 17 lineup, which is expected to include four models—the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With their arrival, Apple is likely to remove several older models from its store. 
 
  Traditionally, Apple retains its two non-Pro flagships from the previous year at reduced prices. This suggests that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may remain available for purchase, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from 2023 are expected to be discontinued.

Also Read

Apple Awe dropping event on September 9: iPhone 17 series expected

iPhone 17 series: Apple schedules 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

Tech Wrap August 26

Tech Wrap Aug 26: Samsung Galaxy Ta S10 Lite, new Apple Store, Vivo T4 Pro

iOS 26 Public Beta 5

Apple rolls out iOS 26 betas, final release expected with iPhone 17 series

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Image: Apple)

After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model

Google Quick Share (Image: Google)

Soon, Google may launch its file sharing app 'Quick Share' for Apple iPhone

 
For the Pro models, Apple typically discontinues last year’s premium options to clear the path for the newest generation. This means the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dropped once the iPhone 17 Pro models hit the market.
 
Following iPhone models could be discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 17 series:
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple Watch:

Apple usually retires its Series models when new ones launch, which indicates that the Apple Watch Series 10 could be replaced by the new Apple Watch Series 11. Likewise, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to succeed the Watch Ultra 2.
 
A new Apple Watch SE is also anticipated at the event, which would likely take the place of the Watch SE 2 introduced in 2022.
  Following Apple Watch models could be discontinued after Apple’s Awe dropping launch event:
  • Apple Watch Series 10
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • Apple Watch SE 2

AirPods: 

Apple is also expected to unveil the third-generation AirPods Pro. The new model would naturally take the spot of the AirPods Pro 2, but Apple has handled AirPods discontinuations differently in the past. For instance, AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 were sold alongside each other until the AirPods 4 lineup arrived.
 
According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple may choose to keep the AirPods Pro 2 on sale at a reduced price, while positioning the AirPods Pro 3 at a higher price tier.

More From This Section

Google Translate (Image: Google)

Google Translate picks features from Duolingo to become your language coach

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Thin and light frame, big capacity battery expected

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model in Gemini app

Nano Banana: Google powers Gemini app with enhanced image generation model

Spotify's Messages feature

Spotify rolls out Messages to let users share music, podcasts, more via DMs

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 27 redeem codes to win several in-game rewards

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple Watch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon