PM Modi to inaugurate second Semicon India as chip mission nears phase 2

The second edition of the Semicon India event, scheduled to take place in the capital, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The three-day event will feature high-profile industry leaders, including ASML chief executive officer Christophe Fouquet, Bob Chen, vice-president at Foxconn, and Scott Chen, chief executive officer of Taiwanese substrate maker Kinsus, among others, who will address various panels.

The government aims to highlight the country’s progress over the past four years in building a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem from scratch.

The Rs 76,000-crore India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), formally announced in December 2021, has nearly exhausted its funds, with approvals granted for one chip fabrication unit, one compound chip fabrication unit and eight Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) as well as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units, IT Ministry secretary S Krishnan said on Monday.

“We expect the participation to be twice what it was last time around. The kind of interest that there is for the event showcases that the companies are coming into India for the talent and the market that the country offers,” Krishnan said. Alongside agreements likely to be signed between companies and countries, the government is also expected to make announcements regarding the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, according to officials. In the second phase, the government is expected to continue its policy of not supporting technology pacts between Indian and foreign companies, but may provide support to micro, small and medium enterprises in their efforts to supply raw materials to global semiconductor firms.