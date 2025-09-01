Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple foldable iPhone: TouchID, 2nm chip, and crease-free display expected

Apple (Photo: Reuters)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that the device would adopt a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line, while analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now added fresh details about its biometric setup.
 
Kuo claims that Apple may reintroduce Touch ID for the foldable model, but in the form of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor rather than an under-display solution. He further stated that Apple supplier Luxshare ICT is expected to provide the side-button Touch ID modules for the device. This aligns with Gurman’s earlier report that the foldable iPhone may not feature Face ID, relying instead on Touch ID for authentication. The design would be similar to what Samsung, Google, and Vivo currently implement in their foldable phones, where the power button doubles up as the fingerprint sensor.
 

On the performance front, the foldable iPhone is expected to run on Apple’s upcoming A20 chip. As reported by 9To5Mac, the processor will be built on TSMC’s next-generation 2nm process, which promises notable gains in efficiency and speed compared to the current 3nm-based A18 and the anticipated A19. This would also make the foldable iPhone one of the first devices to launch with a 2nm architecture-based chip. 

Foldable iPhone: Expected design, display, camera and more

As per Gurman, Apple’s foldable iPhone is internally referred to as V68 and is expected to adopt a book-style design featuring both a cover screen and a larger foldable inner display. This matches earlier insights from Kuo, who predicted that the device could include a 5.5-inch external screen alongside a 7.8-inch internal panel. Kuo also suggested that when folded, the handset may measure between 9mm and 9.5mm thick, reducing to around 4.5mm–4.8mm when unfolded.
On the camera front, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup: a dual-lens module on the rear along with one front-facing camera on each display. The main rear sensor is expected to be a 48MP primary camera, potentially paired with either an ultra-wide or telephoto lens. For selfies, both front cameras may use 24MP sensors.
 
In terms of hardware, beyond the expected Apple A20 processor, the foldable model could be the first to ship with Apple’s second-generation modem chip, reportedly called C2, succeeding the C1 modem introduced in the iPhone 16e. Another notable feature could be eSIM-only support with no physical SIM slots.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

