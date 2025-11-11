Apple may delay launch of second-gen iPhone Air to 2027: What to expect

Apple is reportedly delaying the launch of the second-generation iPhone Air. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing The Information, Apple has “notified engineers and suppliers that the next iPhone Air has been taken off the schedule without a new release date.” The device was originally expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and Apple’s first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026.

The report noted that Apple has “stopped short of cancelling the next iPhone Air.” Some Apple engineers and supply chain partners are said to still be working on the device, though the removal from the production schedule is described as “rare if not unprecedented.”

The decision reportedly stems from lower-than-expected demand for the first-generation iPhone Air. The Information said that Foxconn has "dismantled all but one and a half of its production lines for the current version" and expects to end production completely by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Luxshare, another manufacturing partner, reportedly wrapped up its production of the iPhone Air at the end of October. iPhone Air 2: What to expect Earlier reports suggested that Apple was developing notable upgrades for the second-generation iPhone Air, including a dual-camera system with an ultra-wide lens and a vapor chamber cooling system similar to the one found in the iPhone 17 Pro. The Information also reported that the device was planned to be lighter than the current iPhone Air and feature a larger battery.