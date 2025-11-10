Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may soon let iPhone users share photos, navigate, more via satellite

Apple may soon let iPhone users share photos, navigate, more via satellite

Apple is reportedly developing new satellite features for iPhones, including navigation in Apple Maps, photo sharing in Messages, 5G satellite connectivity, and third-party app integration

Existing satellite features on iPhones

Existing satellite features on iPhones (Source: Apple)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly working on several new satellite-based capabilities for future iPhones. According to a report by MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing features such as satellite navigation in Apple Maps, media sharing via satellite in Messages, support for 5G satellite connectivity, and more.
 
Currently, Apple’s satellite functions are limited to emergency SOS, Find My tracking, basic text messaging, and roadside assistance. The new set of features under development could significantly expand what users can do without relying on traditional cellular or Wi-Fi networks. 
 

New satellite features coming to iPhones: What to expect

According to Gurman’s report, Apple is working on at least five new satellite-enabled features for future iPhones:
  • Apple Maps via satellite: Allows navigation in Apple Maps without requiring Wi-Fi or cellular data.
  • Photos in Messages via satellite: Enables users to send images through the Messages app using a satellite connection.
  • Natural usage: Lets iPhones maintain satellite connectivity indoors, removing the need to physically point the device toward the sky.
  • Satellite over 5G: Integrates Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology, enabling cell towers to connect directly with satellites to improve coverage in remote areas.
  • Satellite API for third-party apps: Introduces a new developer framework that allows app makers to integrate satellite communication capabilities into their own apps, though compatibility may vary.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple has been collaborating with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and US carrier T-Mobile to enable Starlink-powered satellite connectivity for iPhones. The companies have reportedly begun internal testing on select iPhone models running iOS 18.3 or later as part of the T-Mobile Starlink beta program.

Also Read

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple may add ultra-wide camera to iPhone Air next year: What to expect

Apple iOS 26.2 public beta 1 on iPhone 17 (Screenshot)

Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola's ultra-slim Edge 70 phone with 4800mAh battery unveiled: Details

Apple

Apple nears $1 billion-a year deal to use Google AI for Siri upgrade

Tech Wrap November 5

Tech Wrap Nov 5: WhatsApp on Apple Watch, Moto G67 Power, OpenAI Sora app

 
Separately, The Information recently reported that Apple plans to introduce satellite-based 5G connectivity support with the iPhone 18 Pro models, expected to launch next year.

How these satellite features could work

At present, Apple’s satellite features — such as Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance — are offered free of charge. However, for future advanced capabilities, Apple reportedly intends to adopt a hybrid model where certain core services remain free, while others may require direct payments to satellite carriers such as Globalstar, which currently powers Apple’s existing satellite infrastructure.
 
According to Gurman, Apple has also explored the possibility of running its own satellite service but ultimately decided against acting as a telecom carrier. Instead, the company plans to maintain control over essential features while letting partners like SpaceX or other carriers handle premium or extended satellite connectivity options.
 
For now, Apple is not expected to enable voice calls, video calls, or full web browsing over satellite connections — at least in the near term.

More From This Section

OpenAI

Superintelligence can result in catastrophic risks, warns OpenAIpremium

Cyber attack

'Wake-up call' for Indian companies as cyberattacks rise, says reportpremium

IT Industry

Hackathon way of hiring: IT firms seek engineers with practical skillspremium

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

India's deeptech market to reach $30 billion by 2030: Redseer report

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

AI can help govt spend smarter, but human oversight remains essential

Topics : Apple iPhone Satellite Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesLenskart Listing LIVEStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart Share PriceQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon