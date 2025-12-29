OPPO may launch Reno 15C with 7000mAh battery in India: What to expect

OPPO is reportedly planning to launch the Reno 15C smartphone in India, expanding the upcoming Reno 15 series beyond the three confirmed models: the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and the new Reno 15 Pro Mini. According to a report by Mint, the OPPO Reno 15C could be positioned as a more affordable smartphone within the Reno 15 series. However, it is still unclear whether the Reno 15C will launch alongside the rest of the Reno 15 lineup or be introduced separately.
The OPPO Reno 15C was recently launched in China. However, the report stated that the Indian variant could be offered with a different configuration. Here is what to expect from the OPPO Reno 15C smartphone:
OPPO Reno 15C: What to expect
According to the report, the Reno 15C is expected to feature a 6.57-inch full-HD LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits. The smartphone is said to measure around 8.14mm in thickness and weigh between 189g and 195g. ALSO READ: Artificial intelligence's breakout year for India, minus the breakthrough
The OPPO Reno 15C is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor, likely paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it could feature a 50MP selfie camera.
The smartphone is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery, which is expected to support 80W wired charging. The device is said to be priced under Rs 40,000.
OPPO Reno 15C: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.57-inch full-HD LTPS OLED,120Hz refresh rate, Up to 1400 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W
- Thickness: 8.14mm
- Weight: 189g- 195g