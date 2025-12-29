OPPO may launch Reno 15C with 7000mAh battery in India: What to expect

The OPPO Reno 15C was recently launched in China. However, the report stated that the Indian variant could be offered with a different configuration. Here is what to expect from the OPPO Reno 15C smartphone:

OPPO Reno 15C: What to expect

According to the report, the Reno 15C is expected to feature a 6.57-inch full-HD LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits. The smartphone is said to measure around 8.14mm in thickness and weigh between 189g and 195g.

The OPPO Reno 15C is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor, likely paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it could feature a 50MP selfie camera.