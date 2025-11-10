Apple may soon let iPhone users share photos, navigate, more via satellite

New satellite features coming to iPhones: What to expect
- Apple Maps via satellite: Allows navigation in Apple Maps without requiring Wi-Fi or cellular data.
- Photos in Messages via satellite: Enables users to send images through the Messages app using a satellite connection.
- Natural usage: Lets iPhones maintain satellite connectivity indoors, removing the need to physically point the device toward the sky.
- Satellite over 5G: Integrates Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology, enabling cell towers to connect directly with satellites to improve coverage in remote areas.
- Satellite API for third-party apps: Introduces a new developer framework that allows app makers to integrate satellite communication capabilities into their own apps, though compatibility may vary.
How these satellite features could work
