'Wake-up call' for Indian companies as cyberattacks rise, says report

India’s cyber threat landscape will face unprecedented complexity in 2026 due to the convergence of technological advancement, geopolitical tension, and sophisticated criminal enterprises, according to a new report by Kaspersky. The global cybersecurity company said the rise in targeted spyware attacks on corporate India is a “wake-up call” for companies. From January to June 2025, Kaspersky enterprise solutions blocked more than 200,000 spyware attacks on Indian organisations. That is a 273 per cent surge compared to the same period last year.

In crosshair

218,479 spyware attacks in India in H1 2025, compared to 58,578 in H1 2024

273% rise attributed to cyber attackers seeking corporate India’s ‘data goldmine’

200,000+ spyware attacks on Indian organisations blocked in H1 2025

Such attacks secretly install software on a user’s device to monitor activity and collect data

Ransomware threat 0.32% of Indian organisations were affected by ransomware in first half of 2024

0.28% affected in H1 2025 but moderation comes amid rise of AI-powered ransomware

734,526 ‘exploits’ blocked by Kaspersky from H1 2025, or around 4,000 daily Data hunters 111,281 cases of password theft reported in H1 2025, compared to 94,571 in first half of 2024

18% rise in such thefts comes amid corporate India becoming treasure trove of data on finance

2.3 mn incidents of web threat in H1 2025, compared to 2.02 mn in H1 2024

14% increase in such threats that originate through the internet and world wide web protocols