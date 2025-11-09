'Wake-up call' for Indian companies as cyberattacks rise, says report

- 218,479 spyware attacks in India in H1 2025, compared to 58,578 in H1 2024
- 273% rise attributed to cyber attackers seeking corporate India’s ‘data goldmine’
- 200,000+ spyware attacks on Indian organisations blocked in H1 2025
- Such attacks secretly install software on a user’s device to monitor activity and collect data
- 0.32% of Indian organisations were affected by ransomware in first half of 2024
- 0.28% affected in H1 2025 but moderation comes amid rise of AI-powered ransomware
- 734,526 ‘exploits’ blocked by Kaspersky from H1 2025, or around 4,000 daily
- 111,281 cases of password theft reported in H1 2025, compared to 94,571 in first half of 2024
- 18% rise in such thefts comes amid corporate India becoming treasure trove of data on finance
- 2.3 mn incidents of web threat in H1 2025, compared to 2.02 mn in H1 2024
- 14% increase in such threats that originate through the internet and world wide web protocols
- Popularity of GenAI tools will make cybercrimes easier
- Cyberattacks will increase on Cloud infrastructure and services
- Geopolitical tensions expected to spill into cyberspace
- Cryptocurrency will be increasingly used for cybercrimes
- Companies’ supply chains and third parties will be targeted
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app