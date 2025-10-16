iPad Pro M5 launched: India pricing, availability, specifications, more

Apple launched the iPad Pro 2025 lineup powered by its latest M5 chip on October 15. The refreshed lineup maintains the 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes but boasts enhanced performance, connectivity, display support, and system software when compared to the 2024 lineup, which was powered by M4 chips. The iPad Pro 2025 lineup also boasts an Apple C1X modem to boost cellular data performance, and an N1 networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7 support.
iPad Pro M5 lineup: Availability
- Pre-orders: Live now
- Sale: October 22 onwards
The iPad Pro 2025 lineup will be sold online and in retail stores, including Apple Store Online and Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
iPad Pro M5: Variants and India pricing
iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 149,900
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 169,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 209,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 249,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 219,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 259,900
- Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Wi-Fi only)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,900
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 149,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 189,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 229,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 199,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 239,900
- Colour: Space Black, Silver
Also Read
iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 119,900
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 179,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 219,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 189,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 229,900
- Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Wi-Fi only)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,900
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 119,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 159,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 199,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 169,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 209,900
- Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 accessories: India pricing
- Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900
- Apple Pencil (USB-C type): Rs 7,900
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: Rs 33,900
iPad Pro M5: Offers
- Cashback: Rs 4,000 for select bank cards
- No-interest equated monthly installment plans for up to 12 months
iPad Pro M5: Specifications
- Screen size: 11-inch, 13-inch
- Display panel: Ultra Retina XDR display, Tandem OLED, Standard glass or Nano-texture display glass, Anti-reflective coating,
- Resolution: 2420x1668-pixel resolution (11-inch screen) and 2752x2064-pixel resolution (13-inch screen)
- Refresh rate: ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz
- Peak brightness: 1000 nits (SDR), 1000 nits (XDR), 1600 nits (HDR content only)
- Audio: 4 speakers
- Processor: M5 chip
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
- OS: iPadOS 26
- Rear camera: 12MP wide camera
- Front camera: Landscape 12MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: 31.29Wh (11-inch model), 38.99Wh (13-inch model)
- Charging: Capable of fast charging up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes with 60W adapter
- Connectivity: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2x2 MIMO, Simultaneous dual band, Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology, Apple C1X cellular modem for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only, 5G (sub-6 GHz) with 4x4 MIMO for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only, Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only