Apple discontinues Mac Pro, Mac Studio to be primary desktop for pro users

Apple has delisted the Mac Pro from its website and has reportedly discontinued the model. Apple has confirmed to 9To5Mac that it has officially discontinued the Mac Pro lineup. The Apple product page for Mac Pro now redirects to the main Mac page. Apple also confirmed to the publication that it does not plan to release any new Mac Pro hardware going forward.

As per the report, Apple has formally ended the Mac Pro lineup without announcing a replacement. The desktop, which was last updated in June 2023 with the M2 Ultra chip, had not received any upgrades since, even as newer Apple silicon chips were introduced across other Mac devices.

According to the report, the Mac Studio is now positioned as Apple’s primary desktop for professional users. The current Mac Studio is powered by the M3 Ultra and M4 Max chips; however, Apple may update the model with new chips. As per reports, Apple is expected to launch the M5-series chip variants of the Mac Studio within the first half of the year. The new model will likely feature M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, potentially bringing back the ‘Ultra’ variant that was absent in the M4 generation. ALSO READ: WhatsApp may soon let you send messages that disappear after being read

Mac Studio powered by M3 Ultra, M4 Max In March 2025, Apple introduced Mac Studio variants powered by the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, with support for up to 512GB of unified memory. The company said the M3 Ultra is built to handle large language models directly in memory, using its enhanced graphics capabilities and high memory bandwidth. Mac Studio also supports Apple Intelligence. Pricing starts at Rs 2,14,900 for the M4 Max version and Rs 4,29,900 for the M3 Ultra. The M4 Max chip can be configured with up to a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU and a 32-core Neural Engine. The M3 Ultra, positioned as Apple’s most powerful chip so far, features a 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU and a 32-core Neural Engine aimed at AI and machine learning workloads. The current Mac Studio includes Thunderbolt 5 ports, 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI and an SDXC card slot, with the M3 Ultra model supporting up to eight 6K Pro Display XDR monitors. Apple claims the M4 Max offers up to 2.1x faster Xcode compile times than the M1 Max, while the M3 Ultra delivers up to 16.9x faster LLM token generation than the M1 Ultra.