Cricket League minigame comes to BGMI: How to win M416 Glacier skin, more

Krafton India has announced the launch of the BGMI Cricket League, a limited-time cricket-themed minigame within Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The company said the feature allows players to engage with real-world matches through in-game participation and win rewards. This development comes on the heels of IPL franchises CSK and KKR-themed in-game items going live.

The company said that the BGMI Cricket League will be available starting March 27 and will let players select teams based on ongoing matches. If the chosen team wins, players receive Support and Win Spin Tokens. These tokens can be used in the Glacier Lucky Spin to unlock in-game rewards, including the M416 Glacier weapon skin.

ALSO READ: Krafton releases BGMI 4.3 update with Ancient Secret Rise mode: Details As part of the event, Krafton has brought back the M416 Glacier skin for a limited time. The company said this will be the last opportunity for players to obtain the item within the game. Krafton said that consistent participation can improve chances of earning higher-value rewards. The company is also releasing cricket-themed promotional films to highlight the feature and connect with players during the season. ALSO READ: BGMI 4.3 update to bring CSK and KKR themed collectables: What's coming CSK and KKR-themed collectables in BGMI Krafton has introduced two team-based collaborations in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as part of the 4.3 update, bringing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)-themed content into the game. According to Krafton India, both collaborations add exclusive in-game collectables along with Photo Booth Points of Interest across Erangel and Livik maps, where players can capture in-game moments alongside team players.