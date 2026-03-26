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Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung may launch Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide to take on anticipated iPhone fold

Samsung may launch Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide to take on anticipated iPhone fold

Samsung is reportedly working on a wider foldable phone, with early renders pointing to a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Representative image)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

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Samsung could be working on a second book-style foldable smartphone with a wider design, aimed at competing with Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone. According to a report by Android Headlines, the device, referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, may be introduced later this year alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, featuring a wider aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: What to expect

As per the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is codenamed H8 and carries the model number SM-F971U. The device is expected to adopt a wider form factor, similar to foldables like the first-generation Google Pixel Fold, instead of the taller design seen in Samsung’s existing Fold lineup. 
 
CAD-based renders suggest a design that resembles a shorter Galaxy S25 Edge, featuring a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup. However, the report notes that such renders may not reflect final details accurately, including elements like bezels or slot placements. 
The report stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could feature a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display. While these sizes are slightly smaller than the expected Galaxy Z Fold 8, the wider aspect ratio may result in a different overall viewing experience.

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  In terms of dimensions, the device is said to measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm when unfolded and 123.9 x 82.2 x 9.8mm when folded. With the camera bump included, the thickness may go up to 14.6mm. 
According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is expected to share most of its core specifications with the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. This may include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W charging. 
The report adds that the primary differences between the two models are likely to be in their display sizes and overall dimensions, with the Wide variant focusing on a broader form factor. 
This Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will likely take on Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch this year. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone is expected to feature an iPad mini-sized inner display with a wider aspect ratio and a smaller outer screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold discontinued

The CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide arrive on the heels of the news that the company has reportedly discontinued the Galaxy Z TriFold just months after its launch. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is expected to first halt sales in South Korea, followed by the US once existing inventory is cleared. The move was hinted at earlier when Samsung’s website listed the device as “sold out” and removed references to future restocks, although limited units may still be available in select stores. 
Samsung has not confirmed a successor for the tri-fold device. Mobile Experience COO Won-Joon Choi said the company has not yet decided on its future, citing manufacturing complexity as a key factor. However, he noted that some design elements, such as the wider display format, could be adopted in future foldable devices.

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Topics : Samsung Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy smartphones

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

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