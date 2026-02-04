Fitbit co-founders launch Luffu, an AI app for family health care: Details

Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman have unveiled Luffu, their new startup that aims to help families managing health, safety, and caregiving in one place. The startup is currently developing an app, and plans to expand into hardware devices. About the app, the startup describes it as an “intelligent family care system,” which brings together shared health information and uses AI in the background to spot changes and support timely action. The startup has opened a waitlist for a limited public beta.

What is Luffu

The startup said the name Luffu is derived from "lufu," an old English word meaning love. It is positioned as an intelligent family care system, which uses AI in the background to organise health information, understand everyday routines, and flag changes that may need attention. The founders said the goal is to surface such signals early, helping families stay aligned and respond in time to wellbeing-related concerns. The startup said privacy is central to the product and users can always control what information is shared and with whom.

Luffu: How it works

According to the startup, Luffu is built for families rather than individuals. The startup mentioned that many health apps focus on personal fitness or single-user tracking, Luffu is designed to support shared care across partners, children, parents, pets and caregivers. With the app, it aims to bring scattered information, such as medical records, medication lists, appointments and notes into one hub. The startup said the system learns what is “normal” for a family over time and then flags changes that may need attention, instead of relying on constant manual checking.

The startup maiden blog stated that, unlike many health tools that simply layer chatbots on top, its AI is built into the core experience. It works in the background to organise information, spot patterns, and offer personalised guidance based on real-world data.

Key features

Proactive alerts, known as “guardian moments,” that flag changes and surface relevant insights

Simple health and medication logging using voice, text, or photos, with links to devices, health portals, and other data sources

Plain-language health and safety Q&A focused on family needs

Options to share selected health information with parents, partners and caregivers

What comes next

The startup said this is an early step toward building more human-centred products focused on family health, safety, and care. Luffu will start as an app-based service, with plans to later expand into first-party hardware that works alongside the platform.

How to join waitlist