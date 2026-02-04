Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Fitbit co-founders launch Luffu, an AI app for family health care: Details

Fitbit co-founders launch Luffu, an AI app for family health care: Details

Fitbit co-founders launch Luffu, a new app designed to help families manage health, safety, and caregiving together, with AI quietly flagging changes that may need attention

Luffu app

Luffu app aims to simplify family health, safety, and caregiving. (Image: Luffu)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman have unveiled Luffu, their new startup that aims to help families managing health, safety, and caregiving in one place. The startup is currently developing an app, and plans to expand into hardware devices. About the app, the startup describes it as an “intelligent family care system,” which brings together shared health information and uses AI in the background to spot changes and support timely action. The startup has opened a waitlist for a limited public beta.

What is Luffu

The startup said the name Luffu is derived from “lufu,” an old English word meaning love. It is positioned as an intelligent family care system, which uses AI in the background to organise health information, understand everyday routines, and flag changes that may need attention. The founders said the goal is to surface such signals early, helping families stay aligned and respond in time to wellbeing-related concerns. The startup said privacy is central to the product and users can always control what information is shared and with whom.  
 

Luffu: How it works

According to the startup, Luffu is built for families rather than individuals. The startup mentioned that many health apps focus on personal fitness or single-user tracking, Luffu is designed to support shared care across partners, children, parents, pets and caregivers. With the app, it aims to bring scattered information, such as medical records, medication lists, appointments and notes into one hub. The startup said the system learns what is “normal” for a family over time and then flags changes that may need attention, instead of relying on constant manual checking.
 
The startup maiden blog stated that, unlike many health tools that simply layer chatbots on top, its AI is built into the core experience. It works in the background to organise information, spot patterns, and offer personalised guidance based on real-world data. 

Also Read

ChatGPT

ChatGPT back online after facing major outage: Here's what happened

OpenAI and Nvidia

Nvidia nears deal to invest $20 billion in OpenAI funding round: Report

Tech Wrap February 3

Tech Wrap Feb 3: Oakley Meta Vanguard, Samsung Galaxy F70e, Mozilla Firefox

Firefly offers unlimited image and AI image, video generations to subscribers

Adobe Firefly offers unlimited AI image, video generations to subscribers

Google Theme Pack app for Pixel

Google Pixel to get new themes in Theme Packs app soon: Check details

 
Key features
 
  • Proactive alerts, known as “guardian moments,” that flag changes and surface relevant insights
  • Simple health and medication logging using voice, text, or photos, with links to devices, health portals, and other data sources
  • Plain-language health and safety Q&A focused on family needs
  • Options to share selected health information with parents, partners and caregivers

What comes next

The startup said this is an early step toward building more human-centred products focused on family health, safety, and care. Luffu will start as an app-based service, with plans to later expand into first-party hardware that works alongside the platform. 
 
How to join waitlist
  • Go to www.luffu.com
  • Select Join the Waitlist
  • Fill in the details (Name, email, Phone number)
  • Then tap sign up now
 

More From This Section

WhatsApp

Pesky messages flood WhatsApp as 96% users report daily spam: Survey

GTA 6

GTA VI likely to launch in November as maker raises annual booking forecast

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart: S24 with SD at ₹43K, Z Flip 7 at ₹99K

Mozilla Firefox to let users disable all AI features (Image: Mozilla)

Soon, Mozilla will let users disable all AI controls in Firefox browser

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple rolls out update for older iPhones, Macs, more: Eligible devices

Topics : Fitbit health tech Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance