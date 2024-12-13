Apple may go with Pixel 9-like camera enclosure on iPhone 17 series: Report

Apple is reportedly planning significant design changes for its upcoming iPhone 17 series, expected to be released in 2025. A report by 9To5Mac suggests that the iPhone 17 lineup could feature a new design language, including horizontally placed camera sensors. In addition to the camera layout change, Apple might also return to an aluminium chassis for the Pro models.

According to the report, Apple’s next-generation iPhone models may feature a “side-by-side” camera layout aimed at improving spatial video recording capabilities. The supply chain data indicates that the new camera arrangement could be horizontal, as opposed to the current vertical setup, although the exact sequence of the camera sensors is not yet known.

The new horizontal camera setup is expected to debut with the iPhone 17 Pro models. It remains unclear whether this design will extend to the base iPhone model, as Apple recently transitioned to a vertically stacked camera layout on the iPhone 16. With rumours suggesting the discontinuation of the Plus model to make way for a sleeker iPhone “Air” model, it is likely that the redesigned camera will be exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max variants.

Earlier this month, The Information reported that Apple might revert to aluminium frames for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models after using titanium chassis for the past couple of years. The Pro models may also feature a dual-finish design, with aluminium on the top half and glass on the bottom to support wireless charging.

These changes signal a significant departure from Apple’s current iPhone design, suggesting a long-overdue refresh for the series.